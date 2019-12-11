SEGA Announces Official Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Line of Products for All Ages

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEGA® of America, Inc. today announced a curated collection of unique Sonic-branded products inspired by Paramount Pictures’ highly anticipated live-action feature film, Sonic the Hedgehog, coming to theaters nationwide on February 14, 2020. Sonic fans of all ages can look forward to an array of merchandise including toys, collectibles, apparel, publishing and much more in celebration of the Blue Blur’s landmark debut on the silver screen.

“We’re thrilled to commemorate this momentous event in Sonic’s history by releasing a special line of merchandise tied to the Sonic the Hedgehog film,” said Ivo Gerscovich, Chief Brand Officer, Sonic the Hedgehog & SVP Sega of America. “We partnered with some of the top licensees in the industry to ensure we deliver quality products and can’t wait for our enthusiastic fans to bring the magic of the film back home with them to enjoy for many years to come.”

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be supported with an expansive range of products globally, including the following items:

TOYS & BOOKS — Beginning in January 2020, JAKKS Pacific, Inc., a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products, will offer action-packed playsets and plushies in select territories. Additionally, to coincide with the movie release, select Build-a-Bear Workshop ® locations will launch specialty plush items and accessories, while Toy Factory and Sega Amusement will release novelty products for amusement parks and attractions in North America and Europe. Beyond toy products, SEGA will also be partnering with Penguin Publishing beginning in December 2019 to support the release of a variety of children’s books.

APPAREL & HOME DECOR — Adult fans can gear up with a selection of apparel and accessories from Bioworld, with youth apparel from Bentex also available at select retailers in Spring 2020. Internationally, TVM Fashion Lab and Cooneen will release a wide selection of apparel and accessories for both kids and adults across EMEA in early 2020. For fans interested in adding a super-Sonic flare to their households, Sonic bedding from Franco will be available in Spring 2020 from select e-tailers.

COLLECTIBLES — Diamond Select Toys and SEGA will launch a highly detailed premium statue featuring an iconic scene with Sonic, available in specialty retailers worldwide in Spring 2020. SEGA Shops e-commerce sites will also introduce a capsule collection of items beginning in January 2020 through the film’s release.

IN-THEATER PROMOTIONS — Global partners Snapco and Latin American partner Ping Solutions will offer in-cinema concessions premiums including drink toppers and popcorn buckets to select theaters in conjunction with the Sonic the Hedgehog movie release.

SEGA® of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA Games Co., Ltd., a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. SEGA of America’s website is located at www.sega.com.

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Media Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.