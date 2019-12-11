Stork Wins Construction Contract for HES Hartel Tank Terminal in the Netherlands

IRVING, Texas & UTRECHT, the Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, part of Fluor’s Diversified Services segment, was awarded a construction contract by HES Hartel Tank Terminal, a project of HES International, in the Netherlands. Stork will be the lead piping, mechanical and structural contractor for the 1.3 million cubic meter greenfield liquid bulk storage terminal at the Maasvlakte in the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Fluor will book the contract value in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Stork is extremely pleased to be selected by HES Hartel Tank Terminal to support the construction of the new tank terminal. We appreciate this opportunity to expand our existing relationship with HES International,” said Taco de Haan, Stork’s president. “This is the largest terminal currently being built in the Netherlands. Stork will have installed more than 75 kilometers of piping when the project is completed.”

The construction execution will be supported by Stork’s services centers in the Netherlands and Stork’s prefabrication yard in Belgium. In order to provide for a fully integrated and seamless approach, Stork’s scope of work also includes the provision of temporary facilities, material handling, storage facilities, equipment and tools through Stork’s equipment and rental division EQIN (Equipment Intelligence).

Stork began performing work in November 2019 with project completion expected by the end of September 2021.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients’ assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients’ businesses sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values: safety, integrity, teamwork, client focus and excellence, we aim to be the industry reference—every day and everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube