Team From Integrated Risk Management Firm Sargon Solutions Joins Accenture Security

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced that it has hired a team formerly of Sargon Solutions, a firm that specialized in providing consulting and implementation services for integrated risk management. The move will help Accenture Security accelerate its integrated risk management security capabilities globally.

The team from Sargon Solutions has deep expertise in governance, risk & compliance; security operations; vendor risk management; IT risk management; audit management; and compliance management. The firm has completed hundreds of projects for some of the world’s largest companies across the financial, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, retail, insurance and telecommunications industries.

This team — including Sargon Solutions co-founders Paul Sturr and Jeff Recor — has joined Accenture Security, with Sturr and Recor as managing directors at Accenture Security.

“This team of highly skilled professionals has a shared vision and the power to help scale our offerings in risk management, which help organizations assess their security postures while addressing market volatility and regulatory requirements,” said Rex Thexton, managing director, global Applied Cybersecurity Services lead at Accenture Security. “Together we can provide clients with the best team to address their challenges in governance, risk and compliance.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to join such a powerhouse in the security industry,” said Jeff Recor, former president at Sargon Solutions. “The team at Accenture Security is focused on long-term growth and significantly expanding on the same work we are passionate about. We look forward the success we’ll have together under one roof.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Security helps organizations build resilience from the inside out, so they can confidently focus on innovation and growth. Leveraging its global network of cybersecurity labs, deep industry understanding across client value chains and services that span the security lifecycle, Accenture protects organizations’ valuable assets, end-to-end. With services that include strategy and risk management, cyber defense, digital identity, application security and managed security, Accenture enables businesses around the world to defend against known sophisticated threats, and the unknown. Follow us @AccentureSecure on Twitter or visit us at www.accenture.com/security.

Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture. The information in this press release is general in nature and does not consider the specific needs of your IT ecosystem and network, which may vary and require unique action. As such, all information is provided on an “as-is” basis without representation or warranty, and the reader is responsible for determining whether to follow any of the suggestions, recommendations or potential mitigations at their own discretion. Accenture accepts no liability for any action or failure to act in response to the information contained or referenced in this press release or the mentioned report.