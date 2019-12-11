Independence Bank Taps CSI to Provide Core Technology, New Digital Banking Tools to Customers

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independence Bank ($2.5 billion in assets) selected Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a leading provider of financial technology solutions, as its new core processing partner. The Kentucky-based bank recently implemented CSI’s robust product suite, including its NuPoint® core processing solution and digital banking platform, in order to provide an enhanced banking experience for customers and employees through integration and advanced technology.

Independence Bank, which places a heavy focus on high-quality technology and customer service, turned to CSI for integrated banking solutions that align with its customers’ changing needs. According to the bank’s leadership, with CSI’s digital banking tools, the bank can now deliver a seamless experience across all banking platforms, as well as leverage other technology solutions that enable them to reduce time spent on manual tasks.

“At Independence Bank, we know people do business with people, but our technology enterprise had areas that needed refining in order for us to continue building meaningful relationships,” said Jacob Reid, president at Independence Bank. “Working with CSI, we have streamlined our digital banking operations—moving from 25 different vendors to one—and our digital banking is simply better. Our customers now have access to the same information and experience across each channel, which is something we didn’t have before.”

In addition to core and digital banking services, Independence Bank implemented other CSI products and services, like interactive teller machines (ITMs), to provide modern service tools and payment options for its customers. It also noted another reason for choosing to partner with CSI beyond its technology offerings: shared culture.

“As we got to know CSI, we discovered they do business the same way we do—by valuing their people, employees and customers and their communities,” Reid said. “Culture is important to us, just as it is to CSI, and we feel this new relationship gives us an opportunity to be more proactive in our ability to serve and innovate.”

“At CSI, we strive to serve community financial institutions through industry-leading technology and proven customer service,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “We are ecstatic to work with Independence Bank on achieving a competitive, integrated technology enterprise that surpasses customers’ changing expectations and ensures the bank’s continued success.”

Independence Bank customers and those interested in learning more about its recent technology enhancements can visit https://www.1776bank.com/innovation/.

About Independence Bank

Independence Bank is a regional community bank with 25 locations in Calloway, Daviess, Franklin, Graves, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Jefferson, McCracken, McLean, Warren and Webster counties. One of the fastest growing banks in Kentucky and fifth largest, Independence Bank possesses the size and experience to serve the largest and most complex clients and offers trust and investment services and agricultural services. As a banking revolution for the people, by the people, central to Independence Bank’s mission is doing what is right and fair for customers, communities and employees. Independence Bank has been recognized as a Top Performing Bank and Best Bank to Work For by the American Bankers Association, a Best Place to Work in Kentucky and has assets totaling $2.5 billion.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, treasury management and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Fintechs to Work For and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.