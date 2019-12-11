eBrevia Integrates with iManage to Extend Document Management Capabilities for Legal Teams

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eBrevia, a Donnelley Financial Solutions company (NYSE: DFIN), today announced an integration with iManage that enables users to seamlessly leverage its AI-based contract analytics solution in tandem with iManage’s secure document and email management system.

“With this exciting integration, legal teams can now incorporate eBrevia’s artificial intelligence capabilities into their contract review process, right where the work gets done,” said Ned Gannon, president of eBrevia at Donnelley Financial Solutions. “Many of our joint clients, particularly in the law firm space, have been enthusiastically requesting an integration of the systems.”

eBrevia’s award-winning AI takes contract review to the next level, using machine learning and natural language processing technology to automatically extract legal concepts and other data points from documents, bringing unprecedented accuracy and speed to contract analysis, due diligence, knowledge management and compliance-related tasks. Using the software, attorneys can focus their time and energy on higher-level work that is more suitable to their legal skills.

iManage empowers legal teams to create, manage and collaborate on documents and emails from anywhere on any device. iManage supports desktop, Web and mobile device access. It provides a security and permissions model that enables fine-grained control and clear ethical walls together with version management and control.

The eBrevia and iManage integration is now available to law firms, audit/consulting firms, corporate legal departments, financial institutions and all other related entities.

Learn more about eBrevia, DFIN’s solution for data extraction and AI-based contract analytics at ebrevia.com.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients’ business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN’s end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

