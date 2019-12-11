Fairbanks Energy Services Upgrades Providence College Library with LED Lighting

HINGHAM, Mass. & PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Energy Services, a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm and developer of comprehensive commercial and industrial efficiency projects, announced today the completion of a LED lighting and advanced lighting controls project for the Phillips Memorial Library that is estimated to save Providence College over 1 million kWh annually and $100,000 in operating costs.

Upgrading 4,000 existing fixtures to 1,500 retrofitted or replaced fixtures with a fully networked Lutron controls system, the retrofit covered 50,000 square feet of the library facility. Saving over $100,000 annually and supported by a $250,000 utility incentive from National Grid, Providence College will receive a 2-year payback on the project.

Fairbanks Energy provided turnkey project management from initial site evaluation for the efficiency opportunity to designing and building the resulting lighting solutions. The controls installed as part of this project advanced the capabilities of the LED lighting to include occupancy sensors, grouping fixtures into zones, scene controls, scheduling and additional controls.

“We were able to both significantly improve lighting in the Phillips Memorial Library for hundreds of students, staff and faculty using the space every day and find a solution that will deliver continual operational savings,” said Andrew J. Sullivan, Executive Director, Physical Plant, Providence College. “Fairbanks Energy Services’ LED lighting project additionally supports our institutional commitment to reducing energy consumption.”

“We are excited about the results delivered for Providence College in this retrofit project and we’re committed to improving energy efficiency on college campuses across the country” said Ross Fairbanks, COO, Fairbanks Energy Services. “We are proud to build efficiency solutions for commercial and industrial facilities of all industries.”

About Providence College

Founded in 1917, Providence College is the only college or university in the United States administered by the Dominican Friars. The Catholic, liberal arts college has an undergraduate enrollment of approximately 4,000 students and offers degrees in 50 academic majors. Since 1997, Providence College consistently has been ranked among the top five regional universities in the North according to U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges.”

Learn more at https://www.providence.edu/.

About Fairbanks Energy Services

Fairbanks Energy Services is a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm dedicated to providing cost-effective retrofit solutions for our clients. Our comprehensive approach and deep knowledge of federal, state and municipal incentive programs allows us to identify, develop and install solutions that maximize savings while minimizing capital outlay. The team’s 30 years of experience in providing energy conservation services for commercial and industrial clients throughout the country allows Fairbanks Energy to create energy-saving solutions that are also aligned with the comfort, aesthetics and budgetary needs of clients and their employees.

Learn more at https://www.fairbanksenergy.com.