CarePort Health collaborates with NC HealthConnex to optimize care coordination for UNC Health Care through real-time data exchange

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarePort Health, a pioneer in care coordination and post-acute outcomes management, today announced its collaboration with NC HealthConnex, North Carolina’s new and modernized health information exchange. The integration aims to streamline care coordination for NC HealthConnex customer UNC Health Care, a not-for-profit integrated health care system in North Carolina, through real-time notifications and enhanced reporting capabilities that enable the health system to more actively manage patients and improve post-acute outcomes.

Through this partnership, all 12 UNC Health Care hospitals will use the CarePort platform to gain enhanced visibility and transparency into transitions of care from facilities across the continuum. The integration also enables the health system to leverage their investments in NC HealthConnex and CarePort in one centralized platform for optimal clinical and financial results. The CarePort technology and its robust data analytics enable NC HealthConnex member, UNC Health Care, to more efficiently manage their post-acute network and patient outcomes, ultimately reducing readmission rates and length of stay, and improving referrals to preferred network providers.

“For patients requiring additional care following discharge from our hospitals, our care management teams can use up-to-date data to ensure each patient continues to receive high quality care regardless of where they receive that care,” says Sharon Kimball, Director, Continuing Care Network at UNC Health Care. “By leveraging data from NC HealthConnex and integrating with CarePort, our health system has the tools in place to improve outcomes and prevent patient readmissions to our hospitals.”

Through real-time data, alerts and automated reporting, CarePort and NC HealthConnex enable UNC Health Care to more efficiently track high-risk or value-based patient populations as they transition between levels of care. Using CarePort, UNC Health Care hospitals receive instant notifications and actionable alerts of critical patient events such as hospital readmissions and care transitions in- or out-of-network, and North Carolina post-acute care facilities are able to strengthen their relationships with referring providers through the real-time information and insights CarePort provides.

“We’re excited to work with UNC Health Care and NC HealthConnex to provide high quality, coordinated care for North Carolina patients,” said Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO and founder of CarePort. “The data shared between CarePort, UNC Health Care and NC HealthConnex is critical to improving acute and post-acute outcomes as patients transition between care settings.”

About CarePort Health

CarePort is the leading care coordination network with thousands of providers connected across the US. Care teams use CarePort to manage transitions in care, enable ED diversion and readmission reduction programs, and oversee post-acute cost and outcomes by tracking populations in real-time across the continuum. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHRs, providing visibility and actionable intelligence so that providers and payers can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.