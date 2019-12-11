Prodoscore Partners with New Next Generation Master Agent AppSmart to Improve Workforce Productivity

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prodoscore™, a sales employee visibility company, today announced a new strategic partnership with AppSmart, a channel-led, one-stop-shop for all B2B technology services. Bundled solutions comprising Unified communications, Office365, GSuite, CRM, and Prodoscore applications will now be available for sales teams and distributed workforces, distributed by AppSmart agents.

AppSmart established a business services marketplace by operating as a new next-generation master agent to deliver business value through pioneering technology. With Prodoscore, agents can now offer a wider variety of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) productivity and communications solutions. This arrangement also gives agents a new recurring revenue model without hiring new resources, allowing them to remain focused on core competencies.

Now a recognized member of the Alliance consortium, AppSmart is aggressively expanding its channel presence as part of launching its marketplace to the agent channel.

“AppSmart is one of the most innovative companies we have worked with, which sets them apart from the competition. Prodoscore is excited to now be part of their SaaS marketplace,” said Crisantos Hajibrahim, Chief Product Evangelist at Prodoscore. “We see this as a great opportunity to help sales teams and distributed workforces to improve their productivity and effectiveness as part of this new set of bundled offerings with AppSmart.”

“We can't say enough about the Prodoscore team. We have seen firsthand the transformation Prodoscore has delivered to the Agent community. Their go-to-market strategies are unmatched, not to mention the valuable education provided the agents,” said Van Murray, Co-CEO of AppSmart. “As a current Prodoscore customer, we see much alignment in our vision, which is critical as we work together to drive innovation and productivity gains with our mutual customers.”

About AppSmart

AppSmart is the channel-led, one-stop-shop for all B2B technology services. The company offers the industry's largest catalog of applications and services from leading providers—such as Google, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon and CenturyLink—available through one website to access, manage, and get support. Tens of thousands of organizations of all sizes in all sectors, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, banking, education and more, trust AppSmart with their technology decisions.

About Prodoscore

Prodoscore™ is a company dedicated to empowering teams to be more effective and productive, validated with improved sales performance and time management metrics. By providing visibility into employee activities through a single, easy to understand productivity score – a Prodoscore – is calculated to improve workforce productivity. Prodoscore works seamlessly with Google Cloud apps, CRM systems, and VoIP calling platforms allowing it to be quickly implemented and maintained. Learn more at prodoscore.com.