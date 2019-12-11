SPEEA Approves New Six-year Contract with Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 1,620 technical and professional workers represented by the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), IFPTE Local 2001, at Spirit AeroSystems have a new, six-year contract with the aerospace supplier.

Counted and validated Tuesday (Dec. 10) by union tellers, the negotiated agreement was approved by an overwhelming majority of union members in the Wichita Technical and Professional Unit (WTPU). The final count showed 385 voted to accept the agreement and 89 voted to reject.

The agreement, which takes effect immediately, was negotiated one year ahead of the previous contract’s scheduled expiration.

“We were able to secure a number of improvements needed and sought by members,” said SPEEA Midwest Director B.J. Moore. “There was an opportunity to negotiate early and avoid getting pushed up against a hard deadline, and it worked out.”

The new contract provides annual raises, increased overtime pay and provides a $2,000 signing bonus along with unrestricted stock with a value of at least $1,500. Employees also agreed to changes to their medical plans that phase-in during the contract.

“There is something in this contract for everyone,” said SPEEA WTPU Negotiation Team Chair Mark Gayer. “We had a lot of open and transparent discussions on the subjects that mattered to employees.”

The SPEEA Negotiation Team and the Bargaining Unit Council (WTPU Council Representatives) unanimously recommended members accept the negotiated agreement.

Formal negotiations started Nov. 6 with SPEEA receiving a complete offer from Spirit Nov. 19. The union held a number of meetings in the workplace and at its Wichita office to gather input before starting negotiations. Member meetings also took place after negotiations concluded to answer members’ questions about the contract offer.

The new, six-year contract takes the place of the previous agreement and remains in effect through Jan. 31, 2026.

SPEEA also represents engineers at Spirit under a separate contract. With more than 20,000 members nationally, SPEEA is Local 2001 of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE).