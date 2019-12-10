Visionet Partners with Blue Horseshoe to Drive Digital Transformation at Y. Hata & Co., Limited

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visionet Systems, Inc., in partnership with Blue Horseshoe Solutions, Inc., announced today that Y. Hata & Co., Limited, located in Honolulu, Hawaii, has selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations to streamline its foodservice distribution business.

To empower this digital initiative, Y. Hata will leverage multiple technologies using Microsoft’s flagship Dynamics 365 as the centerpiece that will strengthen the organization’s management of accounting, purchasing, sales, and warehousing. Visionet will also deploy technologies that include a B2B customer portal, mobile applications for sales, embedded business intelligence capabilities, and EDI communication.

“We are extremely proud that Y. Hata has selected Visionet as a strategic partner for its digital business initiative,” said Arshad Masood, Visionet’s CEO. “Our experience with the latest technology and emphasis on customer collaboration are aligned with their future state. This includes leveraging our many proprietary pre-built solutions such as Partnerlink for EDI (available on Microsoft AppSource) to minimize any implementation risk and accelerate deployment.”

"Y. Hata is strengthening their complex supply chain operations with Microsoft Dynamics 365," said Chris Cason, Blue Horseshoe’s CEO. "Our knowledge of food industry logistics combined with the Blue Horseshoe Supply Chain Cloud functionality will provide Y. Hata with an industry-specific solution that optimizes their implementation timeline."

“After evaluating several ERP packages in the market, we selected the Microsoft platform with the help of Visionet and Blue Horseshoe because it met our most urgent current needs as well as our future strategic aspirations,” said Russell J. Hata, Y. Hata’s Chairman, CEO, and President. “For a 106 year old family-owned company, a pillar of our success is continuous improvement; the Dynamics SaaS model on the Azure Cloud will streamline our supply chain and continue to advance the technology to ensure the longevity of the solution. This is key as we explore AI and other innovations for the foodservice industry.”

About Visionet

Visionet Systems Inc. is an industry-leading technology services and solutions provider helping customers accelerate their digital transformation efforts across a wide range of industries. Visionet is a Microsoft Gold Partner with many successful global deployments in the Food & Beverage, CPG/Retail, Fashion/Apparel & Footwear, and manufacturing industries. Visionet provides technology consulting services and expertise in Cloud Engineering, ERP and CRM implementations, Digital Commerce, Advanced Analytics, Enterprise Integration, and Intelligent Automation.

VISIONET SYSTEMS, INC

4 Cedarbrook Drive, Bldg. B

Cranbury, NJ 08512

Ph: 609.250.0789

info@visionet.com

www.visionet.com

About Blue Horseshoe

At the intersection of data, processes, and people, Blue Horseshoe empowers business transformation where it counts. Blue Horseshoe is a cloud enterprise and supply chain solutions firm based in Carmel, IN. Blue Horseshoe is an award winning Microsoft Gold Partner with services including system design and implementation, business intelligence and optimization, as well as distribution design and material handling equipment for companies in the Food & Beverage, CPG, Manufacturing, and Transportation industries.

BLUE HORSESHOE SOLUTIONS, INC.

11939 N. Meridian St. Ste 300

Carmel, IN | 46032

Ph: 317.573.BLUE (2583)

www.bhsolutions.com

About Y. Hata & Co., Limited

Y. Hata & Co., Limited, is the largest independent, family-owned foodservice distributor servicing the State of Hawaii dedicated to bringing superior products and solutions to customers. Founded in 1913 and incorporated in 1922, Y. Hata continues to be the market leader in the Pacific Region by effectively acquiring and utilizing an extraordinary workforce, advanced technology, efficient procedures, and continuous improvement through innovation. Y. Hata’s brand promise of “Solutions Delivered with Aloha” ensures that quality products and solutions are delivered to its broadline, customized, specialty, and cash and carry customers across seven locations statewide with the highest level of care. In 2019, Y. Hata joined the Independent Marketing Alliance, a national buying and marketing group that offers competitive pricing and innovative foodservice solutions for restaurants and foodservice customers across the USA.

Y. HATA & CO., LIMITED

285 Sand Island Access Road

Honolulu, HI 96819

marketing@yhata.com

www.yhata.com