City of Mason and Precision Castparts Corp. Announce Addition to Region’s Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Hub With New R&D and Manufacturing Investment

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a global search, Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) announced in conjunction with the City of Mason, REDI Cincinnati and JobsOhio, a new Mason, Ohio, campus to house a concept research and development integration center for its PCC Aerostructures division and a manufacturing innovation center for its SPS Technologies business. PCC’s campus will anchor the US Route 42 entrance of the new Mason R&D Park East, where they will invest $128 million in two facilities on 31 acres. The new campus is expected to bring 190 new employees to the city. The site in Mason’s new 400-acre R&D Park was, in part, selected for its connectivity to complementary aerospace clients and partners along Innovation Way and southwest Ohio.

“We were really impressed with the strong industry partnerships Mason has established in the business community, as well as the state and local collaboration. This is exactly the type of environment we were seeking,” said Blake Ray, Vice President of Advanced Manufacturing at PCC.

“It was really important for us to test this new integration model in an environment where we were in close proximity to vendors and diverse engineering firms, which strengthen the talent pool,” Mark Gancevich, VP of Technology & Innovation for PCC Aerostructures.

PCC is one of the largest build-to-print manufacturers of complex structural and mechanical assemblies in the aerospace industry. With few exceptions, every aircraft in the sky flies with parts made by PCC. The new Mason engineering campus is designed to create innovative concepts in vertical integration and seamless process improvement.

“We are honored PCC and SPS chose to locate in Mason,” said City of Mason Mayor Kathy Grossman. “This announcement is a continued reinforcement of the strong economic position of our city and a reflection of our positive partnership with JobsOhio, REDI and Mason City Schools. We look forward to helping these innovative technology companies grow here.”

“We are fortunate to have a strong, progressive partnership with Mason City Schools, who work seamlessly with our team to support thoughtful economic growth in the city,” said Mason City Manager Eric Hansen. “They are a critical part of our economic development success, which ultimately benefits Mason taxpayers through a reduced share of the tax burden.”

“We have the highest concentrations of aerospace talent in the country, which played a major part in bringing the largest capital investment from an aerospace company to our region so far this year,” said Kimm Lauterbach, President and CEO, REDI Cincinnati. “Seeing complex projects like PCC’s come to fruition for Mason and the Cincinnati region reinforces the fact we have the right people and partnerships in place to help businesses achieve their goals and set their sights on continued growth.”

The State of Ohio, JobsOhio, and Mason City Council each approved incentive packages for the new PCC Campus investment. Mason City Council approved an ordinance authorizing an economic agreement with the company for an incentive package to include a Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Tax Abatement, Mason Port Authority Infrastructure and Wellness Incentives, which will bring 190 jobs within four years with a $14.55 million payroll and overall investment of $128 million. In addition, the State of Ohio approved a Jobs Creation Tax Credit, and JobsOhio plans to offer assistance, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.