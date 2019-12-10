Kaman Expands Its Medical Composite Customer Base

BENNINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaman Composites – Vermont, Inc. (KCV), a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation, announced the expansion of their medical imaging customer base with an agreement to manufacture complex composite assemblies for Carestream Health in support of their cutting edge DRX product line.

“Our in-house tooling and product design capabilities, coupled with our performance, allow us to provide the support our customers need when they look to increase market penetration at an accelerated pace”, said Alexander Gamble, General Manager, Kaman Composites-Vermont. “This new relationship speaks to the value we provide to our customers, especially those in the demanding medical imaging segment.”

Carestream Health is a dynamic global company with over 100 years of leadership in the markets that they serve. With over 6000 employees around the globe, Carestream Health is well positioned to assure unparalleled customer satisfaction.

“This new customer win demonstrates the strength of Kaman’s composites capabilities to meet the rigorous requirements of the medical market. Our ability to deliver upon our commitments of quality, on-time delivery, and responsiveness allows us to attract the top customers across end markets who are looking to partner with leading manufacturers to provide solutions for their advanced composite requirements”, said Mark Withrow, Vice President & General Manager of Kaman Composites US.

All composite detail parts and assemblies will be manufactured and delivered from the KCV facility in Bennington, Vermont. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2020.

About Kaman Composites Vermont

KCV, an AS9100 Rev D registered company located in Bennington, VT, offers a full line of services in composites from design, prototyping and testing, to full production of composite components and assemblies. KCV fabricates components for the defense, aerospace, and commercial markets. KCV is Nadcap accredited for composite processing, NDI, and chemical processing.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.