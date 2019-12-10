Hyatt and Small Luxury Hotels of the World Expand Relationship to More Than 300 Locations

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt and Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) today announced the ongoing expansion of their existing loyalty alliance, celebrating a milestone of over 300 participating SLH hotels around the world for World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points and enjoy on-property benefits. Since launching in November 2018, this alliance has grown by 500 percent with the number of participating SLH properties in the World of Hyatt program for members to enjoy, and will continue to expand throughout 2020.

“Since launching this alliance, many members have shared their positive experiences when staying at participating SLH properties around the globe and enjoying valuable World of Hyatt loyalty benefits,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “This strategic alliance has grown at rapid pace and is a direct reflection of our commitment to caring for our members in more ways and places beyond our hotels. We remain focused on delivering unique experiences and exclusive benefits for members in order to enhance how they live and travel, and are thrilled that this alliance helps us meet our members in more locations globally.”

World of Hyatt members now have access to more than 300 of SLH’s luxury boutique hotels that offer new locations across growth markets for Hyatt, including:

Le Refuge de la Traye, a mountain retreat in the French Alps with newly renovated eco-luxury chalets set between lake and mountain in Les 3 Vallées ski region

Arima Hotel, a boutique hideaway in the Basque region of San Sebastián, Spain with leading authority in eco-friendly lodging that offers majestic views of the Miramón forest

Vista Palazzo Lago di Como, a 19 th century Venetian-style Palazzo offering 18 palatial rooms and suites, known for its glamour and panoramic views of world-famous Lake Como

Ksar Char-Bagh in Morocco, a stunning Moorish palace in a Marrakech palm grove oozing opulence and tranquility with its Persian-style gardens and plunge pools

French CoCo, an all-suite Caribbean escape set on the beautiful island of Tartane, Martinique

The Reef by CuisinArt, a luxury beach resort in Anguilla nestled on the southerly shores of Merrywing Bay overlooking the beautiful coastline

“Our purpose at SLH is to perfectly match the world’s independent travelers with the most individual, intimate and intense hotel and travel experiences around the world,” said Jean-François Ferret, Chief Executive Officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™. “This strategic alliance has allowed us to significantly expand our brand awareness by sharing our distinct properties with more than 16 million World of Hyatt members. Our independently-owned hotels participating in this program have seen immediate results and the benefits of sharing their vision with World of Hyatt members.”

Since launching, the World of Hyatt and SLH alliance has added 27 new countries where World of Hyatt members can earn and redeem points, including places like Sweden, Laos, Turks & Caicos, Portugal, Kenya, Iceland, Belize, New Zealand, Belgium, Anguilla and many more. Additionally, hotels that are part of this exclusive relationship have seen a significant uptick in bookings, including Enso Ango Fuya II, The Sukhothai Shanghai, Hotel Eclat Taipei, Claris Hotel & Spa, and Hotel Éclat Beijing. World of Hyatt members of all tiers can take advantage of the following loyalty benefits when booking a participating SLH hotel through a Hyatt channel:

Earning and Redemption

World of Hyatt members earn five Base Points per $1 USD spent on eligible room revenue

World of Hyatt members will receive their standard tier Bonus Points on eligible room revenue spend (10 percent Discoverist, 20 percent Explorist, 30 percent Globalist)

Qualifying nights at SLH hotels will count toward earning World of Hyatt elite-tier status

World of Hyatt members can redeem points to use for free night awards on SLH hotel reservations; each SLH property has been categorized into Hyatt’s existing hotel award chart.

All World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers will earn an additional four Bonus Points, for a total of nine World of Hyatt points, per $1 spent at participating SLH properties. Hyatt Credit Cardmembers will earn an additional three Bonus Points (U.S. only).

Member Benefits

Participating SLH properties will provide the following on-property benefits to all World of Hyatt members who book through Hyatt, regardless of status:

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Daily complimentary continental breakfast for two guests

Room upgrade (one category at check-in if available)

Early check-in (noon, based upon availability at check-in)

Late check-out (2:00pm, based upon availability at check-in)

SLH 3K Stay Promotion

To further celebrate the continued expansion of this relationship, World of Hyatt members can earn 3,000 Bonus Points for every eligible paid stay at participating SLH properties. To participate, travelers must:

Be a World of Hyatt member (enroll here – membership is complimentary)

Register for the promotion from December 10, 2019 through January 31, 2020 by visiting the promotion landing page on hyatt.com or through the Hyatt Global Contact Center in order to earn Bonus Points

Complete an eligible paid stay at any participating SLH hotel between December 10, 2019 and March 2, 2020.

For more information about World of Hyatt and SLH, please visit hyatt.com/SLH.

