The American Academy of Family Physicians and Haymarket Medical Education Partner in an Unprecedented Education Collaboration

LEAWOOD, Kan. & PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), one of the largest medical specialty societies in the United States and an Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME)-accredited provider with commendation, and Haymarket Medical Education (HME), an ACCME-accredited provider of continuing medical education (CME), have entered into an exclusive 2-year partnership to augment the breadth and depth of CME created specifically for the family physician.

An unrivaled partnership in the continuing education industry, the agreement was facilitated by the HME Center for Collaborative Partnerships and is designed to unite HME’s excellence in the design, development, and implementation of education for healthcare providers (HCPs) with AAFP’s unique expertise and insights into the needs of AAFP’s 134,600+ members as the largest medical society dedicated solely to primary care.

“With its stellar reputation for innovative education design, distribution, engagement, and improved outcomes, we know HME is uniquely qualified for this initiative,” says Clif Knight, MD, CPE, FAAFP, AAFP Senior Vice President for Education. “HME is strongly positioned to help AAFP enhance the fulfillment of its mission to develop and offer quality, certified continuing education activities to the AAFP membership, and we look forward to a successful collaboration with HME.”

To create CME designed specifically for the family physician, HME will look to AAFP for insights and data points surrounding the educational and clinical needs of family physicians—relative to content planning, faculty identification, and learner recruitment—as the organizations jointly plan education programs and related grant proposals seeking support to fund educational initiatives.

“The AAFP/HME partnership is a significant development in the world of continuing education, as it will deliver education to family physicians that has been developed with and sanctioned by the AAFP, while also providing a robust opportunity for independent medical education commercial supporters and other HME partners to support this important audience,” says Caroline Pardo, PhD, CHCP, FACEHP, General Manager for HME. “With 20% of total US medical office visits each year administered by family physicians, it’s critical these clinicians have access to high-quality, relevant education to provide their patients the best care.”

“The AAFP/HME partnership will augment the vital educational content that AAFP continues to provide to its members through its ongoing activities, such as the annual Family Medicine Experience [FMX] and the National Conference of Family Medicine Residents and Students, which AAFP will still manage separately from the partnership,” says Scott Scire, Vice President of Educational Strategy and Head of The Center for Collaborative Partnerships for HME. “HME will bring new, innovative, educational formats to the partnership.”

To learn more about the AAFP/HME partnership, see the FAQ summary.

About the American Academy of Family Physicians

Founded in 1947, the American Academy of Family Physicians represents more than 134,600 physicians and medical students nationwide, and it is the only medical society devoted solely to primary care. Family physicians conduct approximately 1 in 5 of the total medical office visits in the United States per year—more than any other specialty. Family physicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based, and cost-effective care dedicated to improving the health of patients, families, and communities. Family medicine’s cornerstone is an ongoing and personal patient-physician relationship where the family physician serves as the hub of each patient’s integrated care team. More Americans depend on family physicians than on any other medical specialty. To learn more about the AAFP and family medicine, visit www.aafp.org/media.

About Haymarket Medical Education and myCME™

Recognized as a global leader of continuing education, HME and its sister website myCME reach 2.2 million HCPs across multiple specialties with relevant, engaging, and practical education that positively impacts clinical performance and patient outcomes. HME is an ACCME-accredited provider of CME. To learn more, visit Haymarketmedicaleducation.com or www.myCME.com.