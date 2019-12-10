Riddell Partners with NetVirta to Advance Head Protection with Mobile 3D Technology

DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riddell, the leader in football helmet technology and innovation, entered a strategic partnership with tech company NetVirta. The Boston-based company is the creator of an innovative mobile 3D scanning technology, called Verifyt. Leveraging NetVirta’s Verifyt app, Riddell captures 3D head shape data of an individual’s head. The app streamlines creation of Riddell Precision-Fit helmets, which are designed uniquely for individual athletes.

Riddell Precision-Fit technology debuted in 2017, where it quickly became the industry-leading helmet platform at elite levels. Now, the technology will be available to customers nationwide, where Riddell reps capture data using the app on iOS and Android devices. Verifyt captures head shape measurements with accuracy of +/- 0.5mm, allowing Riddell to create a truly custom fit.

“Our partnership with NetVirta and the use of Verifyt technology demonstrates commitment to creating forward-thinking technologies with industry leaders who help us reach our goal – to deliver improved player protection to football athletes everywhere,” said Thad Ide, Senior Vice President of Research and Product Development for Riddell. “As we develop game-changing technologies like Precision-Fit, it’s important we focus on making them available to all levels. Having an app that reps take to a program brings elite-level product features to the broad football community.”

In the future, Riddell believes customers will download the app directly, capture head shape data themselves and upload them to an order platform. As this technology expands, so will Riddell’s ability to offer the latest in innovative product features like Precision-Fit to football players everywhere.

“We’re excited to partner with Riddell on this project using our Verifyt technology, especially where the application has the chance to affect the greater football community,” said Jeff Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of NetVirta. “We established NetVirta with applications like this in mind and are happy to see our Verifyt technology benefit young athletes across the country.”

The Riddell - NetVirta partnership demonstrates an ongoing commitment to player protection. In 2019, more NFL players were equipped with Precision-Fit helmets than all other manufacturer helmet models combined. At the college level, more than 1,000 players are wearing the helmet this season. Now, with Verifyt technology, Riddell offers athletes broad-scale access to SpeedFlex Precision Diamond and SpeedFlex Precision helmets.

For more information visit Riddell.com/PrecisionFit or contact your nearest Riddell sales representative.

About Riddell

Riddell is a premier designer and developer of football helmets, protective sports equipment, head impact monitoring technologies, apparel and related accessories. A recognized leader in helmet technology and innovation, Riddell is the leading manufacturer of football helmets and shoulder pads, and a top provider of reconditioning services (cleaning, repairing, repainting and recertifying existing equipment). For more information, visit our website at http://www.riddell.com/, like the Riddell Facebook page, or follow Riddell on Instagram and Twitter @RiddellSports.

About NetVirta

NetVirta is a leader in the mobile, 3D scanning industry, offering a smartphone-based, 3D body scanning solution for apparel, footwear, and sports equipment brands. Their comprehensive solution enables these brands to suggest best fitting products and scale custom-fit offerings. Already an established leader of 3D scanning in the medical industry, helping patients across the world obtain custom-fit orthotics and prosthetics, they are now focused on helping apparel and footwear brands provide their consumers a better fit. For more information, please visit their website www.Netvirta.com.