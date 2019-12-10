THERADIAG Strengthens Its International Presence by Signing Three New Strategic Distributors in Asia

CROISSY-BEAUBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics of autoimmune diseases and theranostics, announces today that it has strengthened its international presence by signing three new strategic distributors in China, in Hong Kong-Macao and in Taiwan, to distribute its main TRACKER range biotherapy monitoring tests.

Theradiag continues to step up its international expansion into key regions showing growth potential in its business sectors.

From January 2020, Theradiag will be distributed in Hong Kong-Macao, Taiwan and also in mainland China, on a non-exclusive basis, in order to be able to seize other potential opportunities arising in this high-potential country. In China more than 5 million people suffer from rheumatoid arthritis and the incidence of chronic inflammatory diseases is increasing rapidly as well as the market of biotherapies treatments.

- In China, the partnership with Hongquan Medical Technology will give Theradiag access to an unrivaled scientific expertise in chronic inflammatory diseases in the country. Theradiag will benefit from Hongquan Medical Technology’s expertise in its two main fields of scientific research and distribution: gastroenterology and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

- In Hong Kong and Macao, Theradiag will partner with one of the largest and fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the region, Hindwing, to market its products and gain access to leading hospitals in China and Asia.

- In Taiwan, Theradiag will work with Medtri, a leading medical technology company.

These three new partnerships are the sign of a conscious proactive strategy to exploit and promote Theradiag’s innovative TRACKER range.

In addition to distributing the kits, the partners will share the most recent scientific advances in biotherapy monitoring with ‘Key Opinion Leaders’ in the region. This comes in support of Asian authorities’ recommendations released in May 2019, in favor of using biotherapy monitoring tools.

Bertrand de Castelnau, Chief Executive Officer of Theradiag, commented: “We are delighted to sign these new distribution partnerships. They are fully in line with our international development strategy geared towards high-potential strategic regions such as Asia. The spontaneous interest shown by these three new partners further enhances the merits of our theranostics approach and the efficiency of our TRACKER kits in monitoring biotherapy treatment. Theradiag’s priority remains more than ever to administer the right treatment to the right patient, thanks to innovative testing that improves treatment effectiveness. All of our people are now committed to ensuring the successful implementation of these partnerships in 2020.”

Next financial press release:

FY 2019 revenue, February 4, 2020, after market close

Upcoming events Theradiag will attend in 2019:

- 8-10 December: CFR (French Rheumatology Conference), Paris, France

- 12-14 December: AIBD, Orlando, US

- 21-24 January 2020: 10th Congress of Human and Medical Genetics, Tours, France

- 24 January 2020: 13th National Conference of IBD (Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases), Paris

- 12-15 February 2020: 15th ECCO (European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation) Congress, Vienna, Austria

About Hongquan Medical Technology, China

Nanjing Hongquan Medical Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech company that provides high-end services to hospitals. Focusing on biotechnology, research and development of medical diagnostic reagents, especially for gastroenterology and chronic inflammatory diseases (IBD), it actively promotes innovative high value-added diagnostics from a network of professionals, both clinicians and biologists. Its motto is "Science takes care of life and technology creates value".

www.hongquanmed.com

About Hindwing, Hong-Kong-Macau

Created by a team of pharmacists, Hindwing represents a wide range of pharmaceutical, diagnostic, medical and consumer products in Hong Kong, Macau and China. Considered one of the largest, oldest and most dynamic pharmaceutical companies in the region, Hindwing markets its products on a large scale and to laboratories, medical and dental clinics, pharmacies and retirement homes, and in a particularly privileged way to hospitals in this geographical area.

www.hindwing.com

About Medtri, Taïwan

Composed of professionals in the field of medical testing and biotechnology, Medtri has a long history in Taiwan, providing comprehensive product support, emerging testing technologies and diversified clinical testing options to clinical laboratory staff. This player also distributes its solutions to well-known companies in its sector of activity.

www.medtri.com.tw

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker® range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 60 employees.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com