KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Great Wolf Trust 2019-WOLF

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to seven classes of Great Wolf Trust 2019-WOLF, a CMBS single-borrower transaction.

The collateral for the securitization consists of a $1.7 billion non-recourse, first lien, floating-rate mortgage loan that is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interests in 14 wholly owned properties totaling 5,345 keys, the minority equity interests in two joint venture entities that each own a resort property, and the license agreement for a third-party owned and managed property. The mortgage loan is also secured by non-real estate collateral including certain franchise assets, equity interests and intellectual property.

The wholly owned properties consist of a total of 14 indoor waterpark resort hotels, which are all operated under the Great Wolf Lodge brand and are located in 14 MSAs within 13 states. Great Wolf Lodges are indoor waterpark resorts that are considered destination resorts with many on-site amenities for guests including an expansive indoor/outdoor water park, meeting space, numerous food & beverage outlets, an arcade, full-service spa, fitness facility, and multiple retail outlets. The waterparks feature hot tubs, interactive water forts, water slides, river tubing, wave pools and swimming pools. For the TTM 10/2019 period, the portfolio’s occupancy was 76.9% with an average daily rate (ADR) of $254.53, resulting in revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $195.71.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties’ cash flows using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our U.S. CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the collateral of approximately $187.1 million. To value the portfolio, KBRA applied a blended capitalization rate of 12.54%. KBRA arrived at a value of approximately $1.5 billion and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) of 113.9% for the portfolio. In our analysis of the transaction, we considered third-party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports; management agreements; the results of our site inspections of nine of the properties; and legal documentation.

For further details on KBRA’s analysis, please see our pre-sale report, Great Wolf Trust 2019-WOLF, published at www.kbra.com. The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Great Wolf Trust 2019-WOLF

Class Initial Class Balance Expected KBRA Rating A $442,100,000 AAA (sf) X-CP $761,700,0001 AAA (sf) X-EXT $761,700,0001 AAA (sf) B $108,800,000 AA- (sf) C $210,800,000 A- (sf) D $155,900,000 BBB-(sf) E $266,400,000 BB- (sf) F $309,800,000 NR G $121,200,000 NR HRR $85,000,0001 NR

1Notional balance.

