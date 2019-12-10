Cushman & Wakefield Appointed by Logicor to Manage 18 MSF Logistics Property Portfolio in Central & Eastern Europe

WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has been appointed by Logicor to manage a portfolio totaling more than 18 million square feet (1.7 million square metres) of logistics real estate across dozens of sites in Central & Eastern Europe (CEE).

Strategically located along busy trade routes in Poland, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the portfolio – comprising 47 logistics parks Logicor owns and operates in CEE – will be managed by Cushman & Wakefield’s EMEA Asset Services business.

The portfolio includes 33 logistics parks in Poland, located in Warsaw suburbs, Central Poland, Wrocław, Silesia, Kraków, Rzeszów and Poznań. A further eight logistics parks are in Hungary, four properties in Romania, one in the Czech Republic and one in Slovakia.

The Logicor account will be led by Zuzanna Paciorkiewicz, Cushman & Wakefield’s Head of Operations for Asset Services Poland, who will oversee teams based in Warsaw, Budapest, Prague and Bucharest as well as those on site.

“Logicor has one of the largest directly-owned networks of logistics real estate in Europe and we are proud to be entrusted with managing a significant proportion of it in the CEE region,” said Paciorkiewicz.

“Our value-adding Asset Services platform is focused on driving operational excellence, innovation and exceptional outcomes for our investor clients,” said Tina Reuter, Co-Head of EMEA Asset Services, Cushman & Wakefield. “We look forward to working with Logicor to deliver active and sophisticated management on this significant cross-border logistics portfolio.”

About Logicor

Logicor is the one of the largest owners and operators of modern logistics and distribution properties in Europe. As at 30 June 2019 we own a portfolio of 620 high-quality properties with a lettable area of approximately 13.7 million square metres located in key European logistics markets. Logicor is headquartered in London and Luxembourg.

www.logicor.eu

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.