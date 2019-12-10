SCIEX Joins Genedata’s Ready-to-Run Partner Program

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announced that it joined the Ready-to-Run Partner Program at Genedata, a leading provider of advanced software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D. This will help SCIEX and Genedata address increasing data analysis requirements, and support the incorporation of AI, machine learning, and automation in the industry.

Ready-to-Run integrations provide one of the fastest and most efficient ways to connect instruments to the Genedata Biopharma Platform – processing raw data and delivering results in just minutes. Currently, the program supports mass spectrometry workflows for intact proteins, peptide mapping, host cell proteins, released glycans, metabolomics, and proteomics, as well as technologies such as high-content screening and acoustic liquid handling.

“Our customers are always looking for ways to accelerate their biopharma R&D processes by reducing data processing times, and getting to insight faster,” said Fraser McLeod, Vice President and General Manager for Software at SCIEX. “Several of our customers are already using the Genedata Biopharma Platform and have been looking at ways to connect their SCIEX accurate mass instruments. By joining this program, we can help ensure seamless connectivity for our customers, enabling faster data analysis, improvements in data quality, and increased R&D efficiency. Furthermore this will help ensure that new instruments developed by SCIEX will also provide seamless connectivity to the Genedata Biopharma Platform.”

Initial SCIEX integrations are already available to most of the SCIEX portfolio, including TripleTOF® systems, and will expand to the X500B QTOF System before the end of 2019. The initial integration will be with the Genedata Expressionist® software, which is part of the Genedata Biopharma Platform. Further integrations to Genedata Screener® and the wider Biopharma Platform will be driven by customer requests.

“We partner with innovative technology leaders that share our vision to streamline complex experimental processes and lower the ever-rising costs of biopharmaceutical R&D. Therefore, we are delighted to welcome SCIEX as our latest Ready-to-Run partner,” said Dr. Othmar Pfannes, CEO of Genedata. “Ready-to-Run not only gives partners a simple way to help joint customers automate complex data workflows, but the very nature of the program also eliminates the time and costs associated with integration services and projects, which effectively helps reduce a customer’s total cost of ownership.”

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have led the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, as part of the Danaher family of global life science and technology innovators, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.







About Genedata Ready-to-Run

The vendor-agnostic Genedata Biopharma Platform maintains flexible high-performance data import APIs, enabling integration with virtually any instrument. Many devices produce large and highly complex data in various formats. The Genedata Ready-to-Run program addresses these challenges. With the oversight and support of respective instrument companies, Ready-to-Run integrations are instrument-specific, versioned, tested, and maintained by Genedata as part of its standard licensing agreements. The Ready-to-Run program is open to all qualified vendors. Instrument providers interested in joining the program may submit their requests to ready-to-run@genedata.com.

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions and domain-specific consulting services that automate complex, large-scale experimental processes and enable organizations to maximize the ROI from their R&D. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Switzerland and has offices in Germany, the UK, Japan, Singapore, and the US.