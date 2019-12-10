Voyager Digital Extends Partnership Network by Adding Option Hotline

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (“Voyager” or the “Company”) (CSE:VYGR) (OTCQB:VYGVF) (FRA:UCD2), a licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto-assets, has announced a new partnership with Option Hotline. The agreement will connect retail investors and professional traders to the Voyager platform, which provides best execution trading, safe custody and education on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets.

“ Our partnership with Option Hotline gives more investors a transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets,” said Steve Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO at Voyager. “ Option Hotline subscribers will now have access to advanced crypto market data, interactive charts, and educational content but most importantly, secure access to the crypto market through the Voyager platform.”

Option Hotline is a publishing company that delivers executable trade ideas from options professionals in real-time to its subscribers and third-party contributors, through an in-house trade alert service. Option Hotline also provides investors with unbiased research and the opportunity to interact, learn and trade with industry professionals.

" As editor in chief of Option Hotline I am excited about our partnership with Voyager,” said Andrew Hecht, Editor in Chief of Option Hotline. “ Cryptocurrencies are volatile instruments that offer plenty of trading opportunities for our readers and subscribers. The digital currencies expand the scope of Option Hotline’s coverage of markets across all asset classes."

The agreement extends what has been an extremely active year for Voyager Digital. In recent months, Voyager Digital completed six API distribution partnerships with Avant-Garde Trading Securities, RoundlyX (Coin Savage, LLC), Market Rebellion, LLC, Sterling Trading Tech, Tiger Trading and Stocktracker.

The Company also expanded its flagship crypto trading app, the Voyager app, to Android and launched the Voyager Interest Program, offering customers 3% interest on Bitcoin held on the platform.

In addition, the Company acquired certain assets of Ethos.io PTE LTD (“Ethos”).

About Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

About Option Hotline

Option Hotline is a website where individual investors can interact, learn, and trade with options industry professionals who value sharing their expertise with people who are eager to become traders across all markets and asset classes. We host weekly podcasts, special event online webinars, and in-person seminars. We aren’t just a great source of education, we also create executable trade ideas using the same research and option strategies used by Wall Street’s Professionals. Our team of commentators have decades of experience working in hedge funds and on the floors of the busiest markets in the world. We have the experience to give your next trade a fighting chance. Let Option Hotline teach you to trade like a pro. For more information, please visit us at http://www.optionhotline.com for more information on our services.