Pebblebee and Sequans Collaborate on Pebblebee’s First LTE Tracker, the Pebblebee Found

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) and Pebblebee, innovative trackables company known for its Bluetooth connected personal trackers, have introduced the first Pebblebee tracker connected by LTE --- the Pebblebee Found --- powered by Sequans’ industry-leading Monarch LTE-M chip. Pebblebee Found with LTE-M is always connected, allowing tracking anywhere, but it uniquely tracks only when needed, enabling ultra-long battery life up to 12 months.

“We chose Sequans’ Monarch technology to connect Pebblebee Found because it delivers ultra-low power consumption and all necessary features, including small size and global deployment capability, to meet our requirements for Pebblebee Found,” said Daniel Daoura, CEO of Pebblebee. “Furthermore, Monarch is the most mature LTE-M chip solution in the industry with unsurpassed reliability.”

In addition to always on LTE-M technology, Pebblebee Found includes Bluetooth for short range connectivity. This enables Pebblebee Found to track and buzz a sound alarm attached to items close by with Bluetooth and then use robust LTE for items farther away. Pebblebee Found comes with a rechargeable battery and can be used to track people, pets, and valuables of any kind. The unique capability of Pebblebee Found to activate the LTE network only when it’s needed, enables Pebblebee Found to perform its tracking functions in the most efficient way possible, thus extending the battery life far beyond the usual---up to 12 months. Pebblebee Found also includes an accelerometer for motion tracking, an exclusive Homing™ button, and provides left-behind and last-known-location notifications.

“Pebblebee Found has all the features anyone could want in a tracker, but the ultra-long battery life really differentiates it,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “When compared to other types of trackers available today that provide only a few days of active battery life, the Pebblebee Found is in a league of its own and we are very pleased to have it powered by Monarch.”

According to ABI Research, cellular low-power wide-area networks running on LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies will account for three-quarters of the installed base of asset trackers in 2023.

Pebblebee Found is based on Sequans Monarch SiP, which is and all-in-one solution that combines Sequans’ Monarch chip with the universal radio front end of Skyworks Solutions. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. For LTE positioning, Monarch incorporates the positioning technology of Polte for accurate, low power indoor and outdoor positioning capability using only the LTE radio. Monarch delivers programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU™, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp. Monarch is certified by operators worldwide.

Pebblebee and Sequans will be demonstrating the new Pebblebee Found at CES 2020. For more information contact us at events@sequans.com.

About Pebblebee

Headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, Pebblebee designs and develops location trackers for a variety of consumers and businesses. From connecting people with their loved ones, pets, and valuables, to helping companies better manage their assets and inventory, Pebblebee offers solutions that are iconic and innovative. Pebblebee was founded in 2013 by former Boeing engineers with a team of experts from Google, Apple, Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard, GE, and HBO. Pebblebee has shipped more than a million units via major retailers, including Costco. For more information, visit https://pebblebee.com.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode LTE chips and modules for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of LTE technology and its chips are certified and shipping in networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.