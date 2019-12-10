Ministry of Technology and Communications, Oman and Wipro ink MoU to launch Open Source CoE

AL ATHAIBA, Oman & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC), a government authority of the Sultanate of Oman, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a Center of Excellence (CoE) for open source. The MoU was signed by Dr. Salim bin Sultan Alruzaiqi, Chief Executive Officer, MTC and Sanjeev Tayal, Vice President and Business Head, Middle East, Wipro Limited. Under this MoU, Wipro and MTC will collaborate to build, deploy and sustain the CoE as well as accelerate adoption of open source technologies in the public and private sectors of Oman and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The CoE will focus on building a talent base of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) graduates specializing in open source capabilities through comprehensive training and skill development programs. It will encourage co-innovation by collaborating with local and regional industries (small, medium and large enterprises) in Oman and contribute to its in-country value (ICV). Wipro will work with MTC to develop solutions and services leveraging open source technologies to enable Digital Transformation, Connected Everything / Industry4.0, Legacy Modernization, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Native Architecture for the education, energy, natural resources & utilities (ENU), banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), defense & security, transport & logistics, government, tourism and communications industries in Oman.

The agreement is closely aligned to the Sultanate of Oman’s vision of positioning itself as one of the most recognized countries for open source expertise in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Wipro will continue to make long-term investments in resources and infrastructure to build this CoE and help MTC unlock the potential of open source. Through this MoU, Wipro will expand its local presence in Oman and enable MTC to realize their goals of building a digital economy and becoming a regional IT powerhouse.

Hassan Fida Al Lawati, Director General, Digital Society Development, Ministry of Technology and Communications, Oman said, “This MoU is an important milestone towards developing open source expertise in Oman, and enriching the country’s technology portfolio. We are confident that this agreement will help Oman become a thriving digital economy with new job opportunities, providing Oman’s young generation a better future.”

Sanjeev Tayal, Vice President and Business Head, Middle East, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with the Ministry of Technology and Communications, Oman. Talent development and localization have always been key focus areas of our business strategy. Wipro is engaged in multiple IT projects in Oman and this agreement is a significant step forward in our continued effort to support the Sultanate of Oman. This initiative aligns well with Oman’s ICV objectives and our business goals."

Andrew Aitken, Global Open Source Practice Leader, Wipro Limited said, “We’re very excited to be working with the government of Oman to help support technology innovation and modernization with multiple strategic open source activities.”

About MTC

Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) is set up by the Royal Decree 63/2019 which stipulates that the Information Technology Authority to be upgraded into a ministry. MTC is responsible for implementing national IT infrastructure projects and supervising all projects related to implementation of the Digital Oman Strategy while providing professional leadership to various other eGovernance initiatives of the Sultanate. MTC serves as a competency center on best practices in eGovernance and in harnessing Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), thereby offering efficient and timely services, integrating processes and improving efficiency in service delivery.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.