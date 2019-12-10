Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor Empowers Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 5G and K30 Smartphone Models

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity SensorTM, INNER BEAUTY®, will be an integral component of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 smartphone models, the first phones in the Redmi series to feature Elliptic Labs’ technology. INNER BEAUTY’s game-changing AI Virtual Proximity Sensor enables OEMs to deliver phones with a simple, full-screen design. Asian smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi launches its new Redmi models today, including the K30 5G phone, all of which incorporate INNER BEAUTY.

Smartphones require proximity detection in order to disable touch functions to turn off the screen when a user holds the phone up to their ear during a call. Elliptic Labs replaces the traditional hardware infrared proximity sensor with an AI virtual smart sensor, freeing up component space and allowing for larger screens and a cleaner design.

Elliptic Labs and Xiaomi first joined forces in 2016 with the release of the trend-setting Mi MIX phone. Their partnership remains strong with INNER BEAUTY appearing in eleven Xiaomi smartphone models to date, including the newly released Redmi K30 5G.

“Consumers are demanding phones that have larger displays and a clean and stylish appearance, yet also offer sophisticated features that perform at the highest levels of functionality,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “INNER BEAUTY’s precision and accuracy is why Xiaomi has again chosen it as an essential component in its newest line of smartphones. Elliptic Labs’ next-era virtual sensor stands out in a highly competitive industry by giving OEMs capabilities that are both better performing and lower in cost than those provided by hardware sensors.”

