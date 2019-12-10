NICE Actimize Selected by Taiwan’s Chailease to Implement End-to-End Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Program To Drive Operation Effectiveness and Increase Proficiency

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, has been selected by Chailease Holding Co. Ltd., an international leader in leasing and professional financial services, to implement an end-to-end anti-money laundering compliance platform for its growing organization. To meet its operational needs as it expands its international markets, Chailease will utilize industry-leading solutions from NICE Actimize’s Autonomous Anti-Money laundering portfolio including Suspicious Activity Monitoring, Customer Due Diligence and Watchlist Filtering solutions.

Chailease will initially launch NICE Actimize’s anti-money laundering solutions from its Taiwan-based headquarters. Working with NICE Actimize’s experienced professional services team, Chailease will adopt NICE Actimize’s anti-money laundering portfolio to drive productivity, increase efficiency and cut investigation times through the utilization of advanced analytics and machine-learning technologies.

Chailease said its investment in advanced anti-money laundering technology will enable the company to improve its operation’s effectiveness and efficiency while achieving greater confidence from its ever-growing base of financial services customers.

“We are pleased to continue to extend our professional services and advanced solutions offerings to the greater Asia-Pacific marketplace, and that Chailease has adopted NICE Actimize’s Autonomous Financial Crime Management approach,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “As we work with Chailease to implement our anti-money laundering capabilities, we look forward to expanding our professional services and solutions offerings across its worldwide organization.”

Chailease will rely on several core components of NICE Actimize’s Autonomous AML suite to modernize its AML program. Among these are its Customer Due Diligence (CDD) solution, which manages customer risk rating throughout the entire customer lifecycle for onboarding and ongoing monitoring. Additionally, the firm will be implementing NICE Actimize’s Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM) solution, which combines machine learning analytics with industry red-flags for laser-accurate detection. The SAM solution utilizes intelligent automation to virtually eliminate costly manual data gathering tasks, thereby increasing team productivity and reducing investigation time. NICE Actimize’s Watch List Filtering (WLF) solution rounds out Chailease’s program by providing screening for sanctions and PEPs.

About Chailease

Chailease Holding Company Limited commenced operations in 1977 and remains the largest leasing company in Taiwan with a market share of over 40%. The core business of the Company is to provide diverse financial services to SMEs, including leasing, installment sales, factoring and direct financing. The company built up its operations in Taiwan, PRC, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Philippines and USA.

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

