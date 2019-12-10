Leading Companies in North America Partner with Coursera to Execute on Digital Transformation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coursera, the world’s leading online learning platform, today announced several new customers as part of its fast-growing enterprise business. In 2019, large organizations including Mastercard, Southwest Airlines, Adobe, and the NYC Department of Small Business Services initiated or continued partnerships with Coursera for Business to equip employees with the skills of the future. With accelerating momentum, Coursera’s North American enterprise business saw 100% year-over-year customer growth and today represents the largest customer share for the offering globally. Coursera also opened two new offices dedicated to enterprise in New York and Toronto this year to support the regional momentum.

Increased adoption of Coursera’s enterprise platform is closely linked to the urgent pace with which companies are pursuing skills transformation amidst digital transformation. Technology is disrupting most companies, resulting in a skills shortage that 79 percent of CEOs see as a growth threat. Coursera is best equipped to lead companies through this by delivering high-quality content and applied learning to drive data literacy among employees. Coursera’s Skills Graph, which draws from a rich database of more than 45 million learners, also helps companies identify essential skills and courses needed to embrace digital transformation.

“Companies pursuing digital transformation must take responsibility for training employees in digital and technical skills. This mandate isn’t unique to any industry or enterprise. To compete in the changing economy, all must take action,” said Leah Belsky, Chief Enterprise Officer, Coursera. “We are thrilled that our rapidly expanding customer base in North America reflects just that — a diverse network of companies ranging from small businesses to the Fortune 500, spanning several verticals including telecom, technology, and financial services.”

Coursera continued to advance the enterprise learning experience this year. Coursera Labs delivers hands-on learning experiences like in-browser programming assignments for technical courses, using popular workplace tools like Jupyter Notebook, RStudio, VS Code, cloud software consoles, and almost any native desktop application. This engaging format exposes learners to essential technical applications used on the job, ensuring skills learned are easily applied.

“We partnered with Coursera to train our marketing organization in high-demand digital marketing skills,” said Michelle Richardson, Business Consultant for Southwest Airlines. “Coursera’s comprehensive course catalog addresses the diverse skill needs across the department, ranging across analytics, SEO, and branding. Coursera also supports the personal development of our employees, who can now acquire the skills needed to take their career to the next level.”

“Coursera has been instrumental in supporting our learning goals at Adobe, which are centered around upskilling many of our engineers to advance artificial intelligence (AI) learning and development,” Seth Martinez, Senior Program Manager at Adobe. “With a robust selection of courses from leading university and industry experts, Coursera provides the best content at the right altitude for our engineers. It’s been extremely helpful in deploying and scaling across multiple teams, globally.”

To date, Coursera has helped over 2,000 companies and governments worldwide achieve their skills development goals, including more than 60 companies in the Fortune 500. Coursera works closely with organizations to identify the upskilling needs of their workforce, curate a learning program drawn from a world-class course catalog, and deliver a transformative learning experience. Customers have access to in-depth content from over 200 top university and industry educators, reputable and stackable certifications, skills analytics for tracking learning outcomes, and an easy-to-use mobile platform.

