Persado Joins Adobe Premier Partner Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Persado, the leader in using AI to generate high-performance language for enterprise communications, today became one of only 12 premier-level partners in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, following a rigorous review process.

With Persado as a Premier partner, marketers who use Adobe Experience Cloud can be certain the language in their marketing communications will resonate with their customers and drive higher engagement. Marketers will have better abilities to measure the impacts of their multi-channel campaigns across entire customer journeys and get immediate feedback about customer engagement across channels. Furthermore, the partnership allows for deeper integration of Persado with the Adobe Experience Cloud in the future.

Over 250 of the world’s leading brands have embraced Persado’s proven, data-driven approach in their creative process. With its proprietary knowledge base of more than one million tagged and scored marketing words, phrases and images -- in 25 languages -- Persado gives marketers clarity into the optimal creative to use to inspire their customers to take action.

Adobe’s top-tier partner designation recognizes a select group of highly complementary, best-in-class solutions that extend Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities. It also opens the way for in-depth collaboration and integrations between the two platforms, along with new innovations that increase the strategic value of each.

“Persado gives the world’s top marketers the ability and insights to achieve results that can’t be accomplished by humans alone,” said Persado’s Chief Customer Officer, Yuval Efrati. “This exciting partnership will extend Persado to even more innovative marketing leaders around the world and enable us to create greater value for our current clients using Adobe Experience Cloud.”

“Persado’s language generation platform arms marketers with robust tools to personalize and optimize their word choices, at scale, across channels, and throughout an entire customer journey,” said Amit Ahuja, vice president of ecosystem development at Adobe. “Coupled with the Adobe Experience Cloud, it enables marketers to deliver tangible lifts in customer engagement and meaningful contributions to bottom-line results. We’re thrilled to welcome Persado as a Premier partner in the Adobe Exchange program.”

To date, Persado has generated language for more than 25,000 campaigns and helped many of the world’s top brands generate a total of more than $1.5 billion in incremental revenue. On average, communications created by Persado experience more than a 40% uplift in conversions and a 68% improvement in click-through rates.

About Persado

Persado is the AI platform of reference for the choice of words for the enterprise. By unlocking the power of words, companies win every customer moment, experiencing dramatic new levels of brand engagement and revenue performance. Leading global brands rely on Persado to generate content in a dramatically new way to unlock the power of words and emotionally engage consumers, one by one, moment by moment at scale.

The Persado platform uses sophisticated AI, data science, computational linguistics, and machine learning to generate the perfect message by leveraging the world’s most advanced language knowledgebase of more than one million tagged and scored words and phrases. Companies can gain full visibility with quantifiable results and data-driven insights to identify the trends and language that wins every moment in the customer journey while ensuring the message always reinforces brand voice.

For more information about Persado or to schedule a demo, visit persado.com, and follow Persado on LinkedIn.