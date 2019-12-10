54 Days Away from Super Bowl LIV and On Location Experiences Unveils Legendary Talent, Premium Hospitality for Super Bowl LIV Pre-Game Parties

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Location Experiences (“On Location” or “OLE”), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League (“NFL” or “The League”), today announced that 10 NFL Legends, 4 award-wining restaurants and ESPN’s Adam Schefter will all attend On Location’s pre-game events prior to Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2. Official Ticket and Hospitality Packages are available for purchase at nflonlocation.com.

“ We are officially 54 Days away from Super Bowl LIV and we are thrilled to announce some of the exceptional talent joining On Location’s pre-game events in Miami,” said John Collins, Chief Executive Officer of On Location Experiences. “ We want all of our guests to have an unforgettable Super Bowl experience that immerses them both in Super Bowl atmosphere and the unique culture of the host city. We are excited for yet another incredible Super Bowl and look forward to unveiling additional talent in the coming weeks.”

NFL LEGENDS & SPECIAL GUEST, ADAM SCHEFTER

There’s no better way to gear up for Super Bowl Sunday than meeting some of the NFL players that shaped the game. This year, On Location will have 9 NFL Legends attending its pre-game parties in addition to ESPN’s famous sportswriter and television analyst, Adam Schefter. In the hours leading up to Super Bowl LIV, Schefter and the NFL Legends will attend On Location’s exclusive pregame parties, located steps away from the Hard Rock Stadium, for a day filled with live music, premium cuisine and great company!

Marcus Allen, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Joe Theismann have been selected to host On Location’s exclusive pre-game parties and get On Location guests excited for another spectacular Super Bowl. On Location’s 2020 NFL Legends roster includes Dan Marino, Marcus Allen, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Joe Theismann, Derrick Brooks, Dick Butkus, Devin Hester, Bruce Smith, Lawrence Taylor and Rod Woodson.

Additional NFL Legends in attendance to be announced in the coming weeks.

AWARD-WINNING RESTAURANTS

Miami has a diverse culinary landscape known for its strong Latin American and Caribbean influences. This year, On Location is bringing the flavors of Miami directly to its guests by inviting some of the city’s most notable restaurants to its pre-game parties. From the “World Famous House of Mac” to Sergio’s a.k.a. the “Empanada King of Miami,” experience the best food that Miami has to offer, only with On Location Experiences.

Below are just a few of the incredible dining options that On Location provides exclusively to guests before Super Bowl LIV. More details on additional Miami restaurants to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

House of Mac Known as “World Famous House of Mac,” this restaurant is well known in the Wynwood area for their take on Caribbean soul food. Originally launched as a food truck in 2014, Chef Teach has expanded into three restaurants across Miami and has been featured on the Today Show, Forbes and Billboard. From mac & cheese to chicken & waffles to the city’s best wings, Miami locals know this is the place to go to treat themselves. Sergio’s This restaurant has been open since 1975, serving the Miami community a unique combination of family recipes that combines both Cuban and American dishes. One of the most recognizable Cuban restaurants in the city, Sergio’s is known best as the “Empanada King of Miami” for their healthy and flavorful interpretation of the classic Latin American snack. And don’t forget to try the frita! Miami’s signature burger is served on Cuban bread and piled high with shoestring potatoes. La Camaronera La Camaronera is an iconic Miami seafood restaurant, founded by a family of Cuban fisherman in 1976. An authentic Cuban fish-fry, diners will experience special dishes such as camarones fritos (breaded shrimp), cangrejo moro (stone crab) and an array of other fried fish. Featured on Food Network’s Diner, Drive-Ins’ and Dives, La Camaronera has a reputation as one of the top restaurants in Little Havana. Azucar Thinking about dessert? Azucar Ice Cream Company is an option to satisfy your sweet tooth! Included at the top of Thrillist Miami’: 50 Things You Need to Eat Before You Die, Azucar is different from your average ice cream shop in that it serves the Miami community Cuban inspired flavors. Try some of their signature flavors like guava and cream cheese, café con leche and mantecado (Cuban vanilla) for a truly unique Miami food experience.

PREMIUM TICKET AND HOSPITALITY PACKAGES

On Location Experiences offers the ultimate fan packages for Super Bowl weekend and is the only source to purchase verified tickets with exact seat locations directly from the NFL. This year, official ticket packages include:

On the Fifty : Fifty Yard Line Seats, all-inclusive pre-game party within Hard Rock Stadium’s exclusive 72 Club, private headline music performance, NFL Legends & celeb meet-and-greets, in-game access to 72 Club with all-inclusive premium food & beverages, post-game field access, in-stadium post-game party, dedicated stadium entrance, upgrade opportunities for luxury hotel accommodations and transport offerings

: Fifty Yard Line Seats, all-inclusive pre-game party within Hard Rock Stadium’s exclusive 72 Club, private headline music performance, NFL Legends & celeb meet-and-greets, in-game access to 72 Club with all-inclusive premium food & beverages, post-game field access, in-stadium post-game party, dedicated stadium entrance, upgrade opportunities for luxury hotel accommodations and transport offerings Legends : Lower & Mid-Level Sideline Seats, all-inclusive, open-air pre-game party located steps away from Hard Rock Stadium, premium food and beverages, NFL Legend meet-and-greets, headline musical performance, food from local Miami restaurants, dedicated stadium entrance, opportunities to upgrade to the “all-inclusive in-stadium” option with in-game access to the North Field Club or post-game field access

: Lower & Mid-Level Sideline Seats, all-inclusive, open-air pre-game party located steps away from Hard Rock Stadium, premium food and beverages, NFL Legend meet-and-greets, headline musical performance, food from local Miami restaurants, dedicated stadium entrance, opportunities to upgrade to the “all-inclusive in-stadium” option with in-game access to the North Field Club or post-game field access 54 Live : 100 and 200 level seats, all inclusive, open-air pre-game party located steps away from Hard Rock Stadium with a premium open bar, headline musical performance, NFL Legend appearances, food from local Miami restaurants, dedicated stadium entrance, exact seat locations

: 100 and 200 level seats, all inclusive, open-air pre-game party located steps away from Hard Rock Stadium with a premium open bar, headline musical performance, NFL Legend appearances, food from local Miami restaurants, dedicated stadium entrance, exact seat locations Touchdown Club : 300 level seats, all inclusive, open-air pre-game party located steps away from Hard Rock Stadium with unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks, headline musical performance, NFL Legend appearances, food from local Miami restaurants, dedicated stadium entrance, exact seat locations

: 300 level seats, all inclusive, open-air pre-game party located steps away from Hard Rock Stadium with unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks, headline musical performance, NFL Legend appearances, food from local Miami restaurants, dedicated stadium entrance, exact seat locations Suite Hospitality : Options of Lower Level Suites, Upper Level Suites and “The Nines” Suites. Each suite option includes all-inclusive food & beverage, in-game NFL Legend visit, private restroom, gameday parking, dedicated suite attendant, HDTVs & Wifi and wet bar

On Location Experiences is also producing the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, a three-night festival featuring some of the biggest names in music across a multitude of genres. The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will take place Thursday, January 30th through Saturday, February 1st. Additional details on headline performances and tickets are available at superbowlmusicfest.com.

More information on available packages can be found on OLE’s website www.nflonlocation.com.

About Adam Schefter:

Adam Schefter is a Senior NFL Insider at ESPN. He joined ESPN as an NFL Insider in August 2009, and now appears on a variety of programs, including NFL Live, Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, SportsCenter and more throughout the year. He also hosts his own ESPN Audio podcast, “The Adam Schefter Podcast”, and regularly contributes to other ESPN platforms, such as ESPN.com and ESPN Radio.

NFL Legends Biographies:

Dan Marino (previously announced) Dan Marino spent seventeen seasons with the Miami Dolphins and is widely recognized as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Upon his retirement in 2000, Marino was a decorated player having received NFL MVP, NFL Comeback Player of the Year, NFL Man of the Year, 9x Pro-Bowler, 6x All-AFC honoree and an 8x first- or second-team All-Pro player. In 2003, Marino was inducted the College Football Hall of fame, honoring his career at University of Pittsburgh. Marino was also elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005, in the first year of his eligibility. Marcus Allen (Host) Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003, Allen spent his NFL career playing for both the Los Angeles Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Allen is the only player to have won the Heisman Trophy, an NCAA National Championship, Super Bowl and be named NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP. Akbar Gbajabiamila (Host) Gbajabiamila is a former defensive end and linebacker for the Raiders, Chargers and Dolphins. He is the co-host for American Ninja Warrior and works as a sports analyst for the NFL Network. Previously, Gbajabiamila was a game analyst for CBS College Sports. Aside from the NFL and broadcasting, he currently serves on the Asomugha Foundation’s board, an organization whose goal is to create better educational opportunities for impoverished communities. Joe Theismann (Host) Theismann played quarterback in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Washington Redskins. During his time, he was a two-time Pro Bowler, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recipient in 1982, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year in 1983 and helped the team to consecutive Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XVII. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003. Derrick Brooks A first round draft choice in 1995 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brooks played all 14 seasons of his NFL career with the team. During his career, he was an 11-time Pro Bowler, five-time AP First Team All Pro selection and received the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2002. Brooks earned a championship ring with the Bucs in Super Bowl XXXVII and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. Dick Butkus Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979, Butkus spent his entire NFL career playing for the Chicago Bears. During his time in the NFL, he was a 2x NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 8x first- or second-team All-Pro player and an 8x Pro-Bowler. His No. 51 jersey is retired by the Bears. Devin Hester Hester spent eleven-seasons in the NFL playing wide receiver and return specialist. Widely regarded as one of the best return specialists in NFL history, he holds the records for most kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the NFL. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time AP First Team All Pro selection. Hester was also the first person ever to return the opening kick of the Super Bowl back for a touchdown. Bruce Smith Taken first overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 1985 NFL Draft, Bruce Smith spent 19 seasons in the League playing for both the Bills and the Washington Redskins. During that time, he became the holder of the NFL career record for quarterback sacks with 200, 2x NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 11x first- or second-team All-Pro player and 11x Pro-Bowler. Smith was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009, his first year of eligibility, and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Lawrence Taylor Lawrence Taylor, nicknamed "L.T.", spent 13 seasons with the New York Giants and is regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. During his time in the NFL, Taylor was a 2x Super Bowl Champion, 1986 NFL MVP, 3x AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 10x first- or second-team All-Pro player and 10x Pro-Bowler. In 1999, Taylor was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Since Taylor’s retirement, his number, No. 56, has been retired by the New York Giants. Rod Woodson Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009, Woodson spent most of his NFL career playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but also played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Baltimore Ravens and the Oakland Raiders. During his career, he was an 11-time Pro Bowler, six-time AP First Team All Pro selection and a Super Bowl XXXV champion

