SG Blocks Awarded Two New Contracts: to Deliver a Planet Smoothie to a U.S. Military Base in Djibouti and Modular Office Extension in California

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, today announced it has been awarded two new contracts.

The first contract is to deliver a Planet Smoothie, pre-engineered container-based structure, to Camp Lemonnier, a U.S. military base in the east African country of Djibouti, for an existing client.

The second contract is an architectural and engineering (A&E) design request for a modular office extension, for a union in California. The project is anticipated to be approximately 7,680 square feet if fully built.

Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of second quarter 2020.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

