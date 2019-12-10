Bidgely UtilityAI™ Transforming Energy Sector Through Personalization

As the energy industry’s only artificial intelligence (AI) platform for hyper-personalization, Bidgely has developed the world’s most accurate and actionable customer energy insights based on actual energy habits that are continuously improved and personalized with each interaction. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To highlight the impacts of artificial intelligence in 2019 and in the years to come, global utilities and energy retailers including NiSource, VSE-RWE, Hydro Ottawa and Origin Energy join Navigant Research and Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative in the video How AI Will Change the Utility Industry.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely today introduced the latest version of its UtilityAI™ Platform for delivering a personalized energy experience to utility customers as well as operational efficiencies for global utilities. As the energy industry’s only artificial intelligence (AI) platform for hyper-personalization, Bidgely has developed the world’s most accurate and actionable customer energy insights based on actual energy habits that are continuously improved and personalized with each interaction. To highlight the impacts of AI in 2019 and in the years to come, global utilities and energy retailers including NiSource, VSE-RWE, Hydro Ottawa and Origin Energy join Navigant Research and Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative in the video How AI Will Change the Utility Industry.

“2019 has been a breakout year for UtilityAI,” said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. “Our AI-powered hyper-personalization for utilities is powered by actual insights gained from real world deployments, i.e. 15M+ homes from 30+ utility partners in 15+ countries. We continue to expand the Bidgely UtilityAI ecosystem with multiple, global customer engagements in key industry categories. This broadening of our solutions and deepening of each offering is only accelerating as our AI and machine learning algorithms become more powerful and reveal new value to be gained throughout an entire utility’s operations.”

2019 UtilityAI Deployment Results

Results from UtilityAI deployments in 2019 reveal how AI has enabled digital transformation for utilities across the globe. Rocky Mountain Power customers in North America achieved 41GWhs of energy savings at 25 percent less program cost while the utility shifted more than 50 percent of customers to digital for elevated customer engagement. VSE in Europe also realized higher customer retention, loyalty and customer satisfaction through a more personalized experience that also drove increased engagement for the utility’s products and services offering.

Gupta continued, “The message is clear: utilities must shift into the digital realm and embrace AI as a way to create a personalized energy experience for customers. If they don’t know their customers or serve them with personalized content, programs and products, they will be left behind. The energy industry and its influencers know that AI is the future of business and that now is the time to invest in personalization.”

Throughout 2019, Bidgely and its international customer base have been recognized for their leadership in AI, most notably by Navigant Research that reported how the emerging disciplines of machine learning and AI have become mainstream in the energy space. Lumidyne Consulting also reported in 2019 that North American utilities see AI as critical for personalized customer program targeting, while 1,400 Europeans surveyed confirm AI-driven personalization earns loyalty in over 40 percent of residential energy customers.

UtilityAI Platform for Hyper-Personalization

At the core of the new UtilityAI Platform is the AMI and Non-Smart Meter (NSM) Enterprise Analytics and End-Use Load Disaggregation Engine, which has evolved Bidgely beyond its Engagement Suite, i.e. digital Home Energy Reports, web, alerts, etc., into new operational areas like utility call centers with CARE and electrification with its EV Solution.

Backed by 14 patents and with a focus on AI-powered hyper-personalization to drive customer experience, marketplace intelligence, behavioral efficiency and business intelligence, the UtilityAI Platform improves utility business models and outcomes in areas like:

Behavioral Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Demand Side Management (DSM) for digital transformation and energy savings

Digital marketing and marketplace intelligence for personalized engagement, lead generation and new revenue models

Customer care experience and call center intelligence for improving customer satisfaction (CSAT) and reducing cost-to-serve

Renewables and electrification for EV analytics, propensity modeling and load shifting with time-of-use (TOU) rate adoption

Enterprise data analytics and business intelligence for unlocking new workflows, business cases and empowering analysts with new modelings and reports

Grid edge planning and peak load management for non-wires solutions for reducing load and load shifting, and driving load shaping

Speaking to the advantages and real-world use cases for UtilityAI, Bidgely customers are featured in these videos with topics covering:

To learn more about the Bidgely UtilityAI™ Platform, visit: go.bidgely.com/UtilityAI-Platform-Brief_Download-Now.html

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized / ToU tariffs, UtilityAI™ recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 14 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.