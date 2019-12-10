Independa Licenses Video Conferencing Technologies to LG

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remote engagement and care pioneer Independa has licensed video conferencing technologies to LG Business Solutions USA for use with commercial TVs and digital signage displays.

The worldwide agreement between LG Electronics and Independa – global leaders in commercial televisions and remote engagement technologies, respectively – is expected to transform how organizations and people engage in video conferencing on commercial displays across a wide range of hospitality and health care applications.

“Building on our long-standing strategic relationship with Independa, this agreement will enable LG to provide a more integrated video conferencing solution and eliminate the need for partners to duplicate costly infrastructure,” said Richard Lewis, Vice President, Research and Technology, LG Business Solutions USA.

“Independa and LG are delivering another industry first,” said Kian Saneii, founder and CEO of Independa. “LG commercial TVs are widely recognized as the market leaders in healthcare and hospitality, and this agreement further extends our deep and long-standing partnership with LG.” Saneii added, “Simplicity and ease of use are key factors in all Independa offerings, and LG partners and customers can now enjoy all the benefits of a simplified, fully integrated video conferencing experience on LG commercial TVs.”

“Our research shows that a large percentage, nearly one-third, of seniors age 65 and over find it appealing to have a video consultation with a doctor directly through their TV,” said Elizabeth Parks, senior vice president at Parks Associates. “TV-enabled video solutions allow access to enhanced care experiences for seniors to stay more independent.”

For more information, visit www.LGsolutions.com and www.independa.com.

About Independa

Independa, Inc., is a global leader in remote engagement technologies. Founded in 2009, Independa helps people stay at their residence of choice longer, safer and more comfortably, delaying or even preventing the next episode or stage of care, while also increasing organizational effectiveness and operational efficiencies across the care continuum. Independa enables the best remote engagement and care by leveraging its award-winning software platform to integrate across the TV and other everyday devices, improving quality of life and quality of care while reducing operational costs. Visit www.independa.com.

About LG Business Solutions

LG Electronics USA’s Business Solutions division serves U.S. commercial display customers in a variety of markets: lodging and hospitality, health care and long-term care, digital signage, systems integration, education, government, corporate and industrial. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., (S. Korea: KRX) a $54 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. www.LGSolutions.com.