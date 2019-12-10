TEC Eurolab Doubles Productivity With Data Management Solution from Cohesity and HPE

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity today announced that TEC Eurolab has doubled its productivity and increased its revenues, thanks in part to deploying a disruptive data management solution provided by Cohesity and HPE.

Founded in 1990, TEC Eurolab is a private corporation based in the province of Modena, Italy. TEC Eurolab is a prominent center of technical expertise and laboratory testing with the mission of improving the reliability of chemical, mechanical, and structural properties of products for its global customers, and providing specialised support and knowledge of materials, processes, and industry standards.

TEC Eurolab has seen major cost and efficiency benefits by using the joint Cohesity-HPE solution to enable intelligent file share services and enhance data security and resiliency. The solution, delivered by local systems integrator NETMIND, is now helping the company effectively serve customers across a multitude of sectors including aerospace and defense, automotive and motor racing, manufacturing, and biomedical industries.

“The center can now double the number of analyses it performs each week and is able to deliver results to our customers faster with no performance bottlenecks,” said Marco Moscatti, board member and production director, TEC Eurolab.

Industrial tomography scanners deal with large, high-resolution 3D images, resulting in the center’s data growth of 50 percent per year. However, it has been challenged by legacy technology that couldn’t keep up with the increasing data volumes. The existing environment failed to efficiently and reliably process massive volumes of data.

The Tomographic Center used numerous workstations for file acquisition, 3D reconstruction and analysis. These workstations were processing many copies of the same data separately, slowing down operations and causing data loss, legal risks, and missed service level agreements. TEC Eurolab had a number of requirements, including a secure, central data store to ensure data integrity and predictable recovery, efficient file sharing, secure and reliable target storage for backup, non-disruptive scalability, and a seamless integration with its existing HPE environment.

Outstanding performance results from a pilot test driven by the software-defined data center specialist NETMIND led TEC Eurolab to choose Cohesity DataPlatform software on certified HPE Apollo r2200 Gen 10 servers as their preferred file share and scale-out target storage for backups.

With the new solution in place, data from all three types of workstations is written to the Cohesity cluster that acts as a central repository for acquisition, 3D reconstruction, and analysis data. All data resides on a Cohesity file share, powered by Cohesity SmartFiles — intelligent file services built into the Cohesity DataPlatform — resulting in more efficient file sharing and faster recovery, all from a central management user interface (UI).

Additionally, with robust security and data resiliency provided by Cohesity DataPlatform, TEC Eurolab greatly reduced the risk of data being lost or compromised, and significantly enhanced its ability to meet regulatory compliance.

“We have reduced staff operational time by 30 percent and significantly improved data resiliency with Cohesity. Best of all, we have doubled our production capacity and are able to meet customer SLAs without compromising security and compliance, which contributed in part to an increase in Tomographic Center revenues. We are now looking to further maximize these benefits across the organization by expanding Cohesity to other use cases such as integrated backup, recovery, and analytics,” said Moscatti.

“With the Cohesity-HPE joint solution, TEC Eurolab is getting the best of both worlds,” said Giovanni Golinelli, pre-sales manager and systems and storage architect, NETMIND. “They are now able to adhere to their customers’ strict security needs and industry regulatory requirements. They have an enterprise-grade solution that combines the security-first approach of Cohesity software with built-in silicon-level firmware protection, encryption, and breach detection of HPE Apollo Gen 10 servers.”

Key benefits of the Cohesity-HPE joint solution for TEC Eurolab:

Zero data loss and improved security, compliance and data integrity

50 percent reduction in data retrieval time compared to previous solution

100 percent improved production output across the Tomographic Center

30 percent OpEx savings in reduced personnel time spent on data management

20 percent CapEx savings due to reduced burden on workstations

Quick and easy file search and recovery across multiple workstations with a single UI

Efficient operations through seamless integration with existing HPE infrastructure

