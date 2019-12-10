M. Holland Signs Distribution Agreement with Henkel to Further Expand 3D Printing Portfolio

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M. Holland Company, a leading distributor of thermoplastic resins, announced today that the company has onboarded as an authorized distributor of LOCTITE® 3D branded 3D printing products from Henkel, a global leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. The new agreement will provide M. Holland’s industrial manufacturing clients access to a wider range of 3D printing materials, including UV-curable silicone elastomeric, ultra-clear, durable, high impact, high temperature and general-purpose resins.

“Henkel is excited to bring M. Holland on board as our 3D distribution partner,” said Sam Bail, Head of 3D Printing North America at Henkel Corporation. “M. Holland has expertise in polymer materials and its use in traditional manufacturing, including molding and machining. With the addition of LOCTITE® 3D resins to the M. Holland portfolio, we believe the partnership will provide M. Holland’s clients new opportunities to use additive manufacturing in their organizations.”

This agreement marks M. Holland’s first expansion into thermoset materials. Henkel’s complementary product set will help serve M. Holland’s clients with rapidly evolving needs in additive manufacturing. Henkel’s portfolio includes several materials, including LOCTITE® 3D resins, a line designed to produce highly aesthetic parts with finely detailed print resolution. These functional photopolymer products provide an open materials platform that can be used to collaborate with manufacturers of 3D printers and system providers.

“Henkel’s customer-centered approach combined with our additive manufacturing expertise supports the qualification of new materials for various technologies and applications,” said Haleyanne Freedman, Market Manager, 3D Printing at M. Holland. “M. Holland’s partnership with Henkel will help guide our clients in realizing a wide range of endeavors in additive manufacturing.”

This partnership follows three additional 3D printing agreements, which M. Holland established in 2018. The company previously announced a distribution agreement with 3DXTECH, adding 24 engineering materials to its linecard. Owens Corning named M. Holland the Master Distributor for its XSTRAND™ line of fiberglass-reinforced products. The company also signed an agreement to distribute BASF’s line of materials for industrial manufacturing 3D printing applications. M. Holland continues to invest in 3D printing resources to support its Technical Innovation Center in Easton, Pennsylvania, as well as its dedicated Additive Manufacturing Laboratory at its Northbrook, Illinois, headquarters.

ABOUT M. HOLLAND

M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers with the most strategic channels to market, offering innovative sourcing and supply chain solutions to our clients, and helping people lead rewarding careers. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships has formed the core of the company’s heritage, its culture, and its vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, M. Holland has over $1 billion in annual sales and sells to more than 4,000 customers annually. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com. Follow M. Holland on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

ABOUT HENKEL

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2018, Henkel reported sales of around 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Henkel employs around 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.