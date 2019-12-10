RIZE Partners with Dassault Systèmes to Enable North American Customers to Accelerate Adoption of Additive Manufacturing

CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RIZE, Inc., a next-generation additive manufacturing company dedicated to providing safe industrial 3D Printing to all users, announced today that it will partner with Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, to offer North American customers a solution to support a diverse set of applications and services to design and manufacture 3D printed functional prototypes, production tooling and end use parts.

The jointly offered solution will enable users of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to seamlessly leverage RIZE 3D Printing technology to build intelligent parts with smarter workflows via connected, intelligent, interactive environments where hardware and software – in this case RIZE’s 3D printers and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform – allow users to easily design and print full-color 3D parts using industry standard software. Using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for design, and RIZE’s 3D printer for part creation, these intelligent parts with smarter workflows help improve collaboration across design and manufacturing to accelerate the innovation process.

Through the joint offering, designers will be able to deploy and derive new value by integrating UL GREENGUARD 2904 certified RIZE 3D Printing solutions within their engineering workflows to accelerate design verification. Also manufacturing users can produce carbon composite parts that require high stiffness and strength for functional applications in custom tools, jigs and fixtures.

Customers can learn more about this innovative solution through Dassault Systèmes’ Value Solutions Channel Partners and RIZE, Inc. and discover how to improve the design and manufacture of 3D printed prototypes, tooling and parts. Dassault Systèmes will provide design, simulation and manufacturing software suited for additive manufacturing needs while RIZE will provide the 3D Printing system - including the printer and materials – that is connected via industry standards such as 3MF.

The transformational impact of the joint solution is already evident. “NIAR-WSU is at the forefront of innovation in additive manufacturing, and we have built the first Smart Space on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform – combining additive manufacturing and AR/VR applications from Dassault Systèmes, RIZE full color and composite 3D Printing Systems and the NIAR additive consulting and training expertise,” said Shawn Ehrstein, Director, Emerging Technologies and CAD/CAM National Institute for Aviation Research, Wichita State University. “We believe this will deliver smarter workflows in engineering and manufacturing and the adoption of Industry 4.0 methodologies. As a Dassault Systèmes customer we believe this solution delivers accelerated time to value to the industry.”

“Our customers are focused on using Additive Manufacturing and are looking for ways to accelerate the business value. The combination of RIZE’s Smart Spaces and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides a strong package to help customers better realize the value of this transformative technology,” said Noam Ktalav, Director Partner Excellence, Global Value Solutions, Dassault Systèmes.

“Dassault Systèmes is our trusted strategic partner and we are delighted to serve its customers through a unique set of offerings from RIZE’s Smart Spaces program which will enable them to get higher value from their existing investments, and leverage the industry’s latest advances in productivity and safety,” said Andy Kalambi, President and CEO of RIZE. “At the same time, RIZE customers will enjoy new benefits leveraging Dassault Systèmes applications along with Smart Spaces as well. It’s a win-win for all.”

About RIZE

RIZE Inc. is a Boston, USA-based next-generation additive manufacturing company focused on helping customers drive sustainable and inclusive innovation. Prestigious organizations such as NASA, PSMI, Wichita State University, US Army and Festo have chosen RIZE solutions for supporting their additive manufacturing needs.

RIZE unique patented hybrid technology – Augmented Deposition – combines filament based extrusion and functional ink based material jetting to address three industry challenges – safety, ease of use and security of intellectual property. RIZE™ first product, RIZE™ ONE released in 2017, has become the first 3D printer in the industry to be awarded the prestigious UL GREENGUARD 2904 certification for safety and low emissions. RIZE announced its second product XRIZE which is industry’s first full color and carbon composite industrial 3D Printer and will start shipping to all customers from Q4 2019.

RIZE has won numerous awards and accolades, including being named as an one of the IDC Innovators in Plastic-Based 3D Printing, and a Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for Best Practices for Zero-Emissions Polymer Additive Manufacturing. For more information please visit www.rize3d.com/3ds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250, 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

