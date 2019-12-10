Velo3D Expands into Japan, Signs Distribution Agreement with Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC)

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velo3D, an innovator in metal additive manufacturing (AM), announced today that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC), a global provider of welding solutions and industrial gases. TNSC will represent Velo3D in Japan through sales and service of Velo3D’s integrated solution of hardware and software—the Sapphire® machine, Flow™ pre-print preparation software and Assure™ quality control and assurance software.

As part of the distribution agreement, TNSC will purchase the complete Velo3D printing solution and be a strategic partner of Velo3D. This will be the first Velo3D system in Japan, and second Velo3D system in Asia Pacific.

“This partnership is a key part of our total solution strategy in the additive manufacturing market by partnering with market leading Laser Powder Bed Fusion Technology suppliers,” says Kunihiro Kobayashi, Corporate Officer TNSC. “Velo3D’s Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) solution is the most differentiated in the market with its SupportFree capabilities providing the capacity to print even the most complex geometries with quality and consistency. We are excited to bring the Sapphire machine to Japanese customers.”

“Our mission is to enable OEMs in our key market verticals to gain trust in 3D metal printing as a dependable manufacturing technology,” says Benny Buller, Founder and CEO of Velo3D. “Our end-to-end solution enables users to adopt additive manufacturing without extensive redesign, increasing the viability of 3D metal printing of existing parts. We believe TNSC is the best representative of this message in Japan, based on their unique expertise in welding processes, heat treatment and gas optimization.”

Velo3D launched their advanced Sapphire 3D metal printer in September 2018; in their first year of commercialization they have gained traction within aerospace and oil & gas industries with machine sales, expanded into Asia Pacific with two new customers and reported sales north of $24 million.