Navantia Navigates Towards the Digitalization of Its Supply Chain With SAP Ariba

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAP Ariba has helped Navantia in the modernization of the purchasing and procurement area, as part of the transformation process undertaken by the Spanish public company, in which technological innovation and digitalization are essential.

With revenue of one billion euros and 5,000 employees, its design and construction of civil and military ships with high technological value has allowed it to become a Spanish naval reference. In addition, it has an important international business through its subsidiaries and commercial offices that it has in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Brazil, USA, India, Norway and Turkey. Its mission is to develop competitive naval programs and serve the national defense.

Within the transformation process with which the company seeks to prepare for the 21st century market, the modernization of the supply chain was one of the main links. The company's purchasing and procurement area lacked collaborative tools to work with its suppliers. Communication with these was done through traditional systems such as paper, fax, telephone and, in some cases, email.

The company was aware of the importance of modernizing that area in its transformation process in shipyard 4.0, so it partnered with SAP Ariba in order to improve transparency and traceability in its procurement processes and achieve its objective of being a sustainable, strategic and international company in the naval sector.

Navantia implemented several SAP Ariba modules: Ariba Sourcing that uses the Purchasing area; Catalogs, which are used by the entire company; Supplier Lifecycle and Performance management for supplier onboarding and qualification; and the Ariba Network, where mainly Purchasing and Finance work. And all this with the help of DXC Technology.

Main benefits

With SAP Ariba, Navantia has achieved greater transparency and collaboration throughout the supply chain: it has automated communications with suppliers, which can now confirm orders electronically with a single mouse click; and it has increased transparency in the bidding process, essential for a state-owned company, which now has the ability to identify the volume of offers made and the suppliers involved.

SAP Ariba solutions have allowed it to increase the number of electronic invoices received and reduce the time dedicated to supply chain activities, so that the supply cycle time has been reduced by 25% and efficiency of the process increased by 52%.

Better experience has been provided to employees thanks to ease of use, transparency and faster access to more information. Integration with other SAP solutions, as well as continuous improvements and high adoption rates by suppliers are other advantages that Navantia now enjoys. In addition, continuous monitoring has been established and, weekly, progress is monitored and areas for improvement are evaluated.

According to José Manuel Saldaña, IT Supply Chain Manager of Navantia, “Since we started using SAP Ariba solutions, the changes in our business have been significant. They are great tools that provide robust data integration and an enhanced user experience. SAP Ariba solutions support us in every step we take.”

For his part, João Batista, Head of SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass for SEFA (Spain, Portugal, Israel, Turkey and Francophone Africa) SAP, said that “The main objective of SAP Ariba is to help customers modernize and adapt to the new needs of their markets, and more and more companies are realizing the importance of the digitalization of the supply chain in this transformation process.”

For more information about this project, watch this video.

