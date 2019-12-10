AVer Information Inc. USA Develops Technology Collaboration with Telestream

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVer Information Inc. USA, the award-winning provider of video collaboration solutions and education technology solutions, today announced the company has entered a technology partnership with global digital media solutions provider Telestream.

The technology integration with AVer Pro AV cameras and Telestream Wirecast software will allow Telestream customers to control AVer cameras and easily stream live feeds through their award-winning Wirecast software. AVer professional Auto Tracking and PTZ cameras have been thoroughly tested to meet the high standards that Telestream has established for their products. Telestream provides world-class live and on-demand digital video tools and workflow solutions that allow consumers and businesses to transform video on the desktop and across the enterprise.

“We are excited to have AVer Auto Tracking and PTZ Live Streaming cameras integrate with Wirecast,” said Lynn Elliott, Senior Product Manager, Telestream. “The collaboration gives our customers more choices with professional quality PTZ cameras and the unique tracking features offered by AVer.”

“Our partnership with Telestream allows AVer Pro AV camera customers to confidently live stream their content with one of the leading video platform providers in the industry,” said Andy Teoh, Director of Product Management, Pro AV, AVer Information Inc., Americas. “We are thrilled to be able to offer Telestream customers the opportunity to use our industry-leading auto tracking functionality and enjoy the ease of live streaming their content.”

To learn more about AVer’s partnerships, including Telestream, visit pro.averusa.com.

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer is an award-winning provider of video and collaboration solutions that improve productivity and enrich lives. Our Pro AV product portfolio includes cutting-edge auto tracking cameras and PTZ cameras to serve any presentation, training or lecture environments. We strive to provide industry leading product quality, service and support that exceeds our customer’s expectations. We are also deeply committed to our community, the environment and employ stringent green processes in all we do. Learn more at pro.averusa.com.

About Telestream

For over 20 years, Telestream® has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration; live capture, streaming, production and video quality assurance; and video and audio test solutions that make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream solutions are available on premises or in the cloud as well as in hybrid combinations. Telestream is privately held with corporate headquarters located in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

For company and product information, visit www.telestream.net.