Vizient Announces 16 New, Renewed or Expanded Member Agreements in Q3 of 2019

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announced new, renewed or expanded member agreements with 16 health care organizations in the third quarter of 2019, including academic medical centers, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers. These new agreements demonstrate the value of Vizient’s solutions and services for health care providers.

“Providers nationwide are looking for ways to mitigate financial pressures. Vizient offers a unique array of services, expertise and technologies that can help them meet their savings and clinical goals,” said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient. “We are excited to welcome these organizations to Vizient.”

The health care organizations with new, renewed or expanded member agreements in the third quarter of 2019 are:

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center/ County of San Bernardino

Aspirus Inc.

Cookeville Regional Medical Center Authority

Dartmouth-Hitchcock

FHN Memorial Hospital

Fisher-Titus Medical Center

Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Lawrence Memorial Hospital

Legacy Health

Natividad Medical Center

Physicians for Healthy Hospitals

Roper St. Francis Healthcare

SolutionHealth

TPC (Hill Country Memorial Hospital)

Truman Medical Center

University of Missouri Health Care

