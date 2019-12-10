GTT Connects Caroll’s European Retail Operations

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that womenswear brand Caroll, a Vivarte company, has selected GTT to operate its wide area network in Europe. GTT connects Caroll’s French headquarters with its 173 stores in nine countries: Andorra, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

GTT provides secure MPLS and ADSL connectivity for Caroll’s online retail business and European stores. GTT also provides 4G wireless connectivity, enabling new stores to be up and running within 15 days. The secure, high-performance wide area networking solution utilizes GTT’s global Tier 1 IP network. This accelerates the flow of mission-critical data, enabling improved inventory management and the speed of online ordering, positively impacting the client experience.

“ Caroll relies on GTT’s managed network expertise to connect our 173 stores and retail website with our headquarters in France,” said Frédéric Mayette, CIO at Caroll. “ All our store orders flow across GTT’s network. A restocking calculation is done every night, but in 2020, shops will work in real time directly on the headquarters’ central system, which will be able to display the stock at any given moment. This real-time inventory view will enhance our multichannel retail strategy, enabling us to rapidly receive, process and fulfill customer orders online or in-person.”

“ We understand how important secure, resilient connectivity is to underpin a unified retail experience,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “ We are pleased to support Caroll’s retail operations with our leading cloud networking services that connect people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud.”

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

About Caroll

For more than 50 years, Caroll has embodied smart, modern design in women’s clothing, bringing a sleek and inspired look to women’s daily lives. From creative workshops to stores, Caroll reinvents itself continuously to offer women chic and desirable fashion. For more information on Caroll, please visit www.caroll.com.