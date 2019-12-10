Kantar and IRI Join Forces to Launch Closed-Loop Solution for CPG Campaign Performance Optimization

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kantar and IRI® today announced the launch of a new closed-loop growth solution for CPG brands that is designed to help achieve superior results throughout the entire advertising cycle. The combination of IRI’s best-in-class sales data and Kantar’s industry-leading brand data will enable clients to more effectively measure and optimize marketing programs against two important business success drivers: long-term brand health and short-term sales.

The joint solution provides meaningful benefits through every step of campaign performance optimization:

Deeper consumer insights: Advertisers and publishers will gain insights into consumer behaviors by leveraging IRI’s insights into consumer propensity to buy a brand or category integrated with Kantar surveys and brand tracking studies.

Advertisers and publishers will gain insights into consumer behaviors by leveraging IRI’s insights into consumer propensity to buy a brand or category integrated with Kantar surveys and brand tracking studies. Actionable audience segmentation: The joint solution enables clients to activate Kantar’s custom audiences and segmentation programmatically by incorporating IRI’s purchase-based audiences.

The joint solution enables clients to activate Kantar’s custom audiences and segmentation programmatically by incorporating IRI’s purchase-based audiences. Complete view of campaign impact: This solution allows Kantar clients who are measuring the brand impact of their advertising to also see the immediate impact on CPG sales. By bringing together Kantar Brand Lift Insights and CrossMedia with IRI Lift™, marketers will have a complete view of the long-term brand health and short-term brand sales impact of campaigns.

“Our new collaboration will strengthen our ability to help clients see what people buy and why, both short-term and long-term,” noted Jen Bukich, vice president of Global Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Kantar. “By combining Kantar’s behavioral data with IRI’s purchase data, we can offer brands custom segmentation that will help them realize their advertising objectives.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Kantar and offer a solution that gives marketers a complete view of both brand building and sales impact of campaigns,” said Harvey Goldhersz, executive vice president of Data and Innovation for the IRI Media Center of Excellence. “Our clients can deliver impactful results with more effective targeting and enhanced measurement capabilities across both long-term and short-term time horizons.”

