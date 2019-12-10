Grupo Gtd Leverages Netcracker’s Managed Services After Deploying End-to-End Solution.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC Corp. and Netcracker Technology announced today that Grupo Gtd, the Chilean-based service provider with customers across South America, has expanded its professional services relationship with Netcracker. Following the successful launch of Netcracker’s full-stack BSS/OSS suite across its business lines, Grupo Gtd has signed a multi-year agreement to use Netcracker’s comprehensive support services for SLA management, problem lifecycle management and resolution, quality assurance and testing and more.

Grupo Gtd is leveraging Netcracker’s full-stack solution as part of its large-scale B2B transformation program, which is focused on introducing new enterprise services, digitalizing the customer journey and experience and automating ordering and fulfillment processes. The Netcracker BSS/OSS suite is being used to enhance business operations across Gtd Teleductos, the national B2B arm of the company; Gtd Manquehue, which serves residential and business customers in Santiago, Chile; and Telefónica del Sur, which delivers residential and business services across southern Chile.

Grupo Gtd will use a broad range of Netcracker’s services, including its Billing Operations, Order Processing Management, System User Consultancy, SLA Management & Reporting, Problem Lifecycle Management, Incident Management, Solution Problem Management, Solution Release Management and QA & Testing services. The use of Netcracker’s managed services post-launch will ensure Grupo Gtd’s ability to maximize its use of the Netcracker solution and experience long-term success across all of its B2B lines of business.

“Our strategic partnership with Netcracker is enabling us to capitalize on the short- and long-term opportunities brought about by our B2B transformation,” said Carlos Longeri, CFO at Grupo Gtd. “In parallel, Netcracker’s services will maximize the performance of its full-stack solution and will allow us to deploy new digital capabilities.”

“We value our long-term, strategic relationship with Grupo Gtd. After successful deployment of our full stack BSS/OSS solution, we are excited to continue working with the operator on their digital business transformation journey," said Fabio Gatto, General Manager of LATAM at Netcracker. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Grupo Gtd to help the operator drive critical process optimization and deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company’s corporate message of “Orchestrating a brighter world,” NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.