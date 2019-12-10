World Fuel Services Selects Aryaka for Digital Transformation, Network Simplification and Managed Services

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aryaka®, the cloud-first WAN company and #1 end-to-end managed SD-WAN provider, announced today that World Fuel Services, a leading global fuel logistics company, has selected Aryaka to assist the company with its digital transformation, network simplification and managed services. World Fuel Services markets, sells and distributes aviation, marine and land fuel and related products and services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

World Fuel Services was seeking a unified network architecture across their business locations to deliver traditional and cloud-based services such as O365, Box, Slack and Zoom. Business needs dictated a cost effective, cloud-based architecture to deploy applications across a secure global network.

“When evaluating vendors for this project, we wanted to see cost efficiencies, last mile management, low latency access to multiple cloud services, and the ability to accommodate all of our diverse global locations,” said Richard Delisser, Vice President of Global Infrastructure at World Fuel Services. “What’s more, Aryaka was the only vendor who met all of our technical requirements, while also being a strong cultural fit.”

The project was completed together with Aryaka’s U.S. partner Pluto Cloud Services, a worldwide leader in emerging technologies specializing in WAN Acceleration, Application Delivery, TCP Optimization, Telco Carrier MPLS and IP-VPN Services. Pluto Cloud Services introduced Aryaka’s Solution to World Fuel Services and managed the communication between the two companies during implementation.

“Being able to provide Richard at World Fuel Services a global infrastructure that would match his needs was our goal,” said Larry Chaffin, CEO at Aryaka partner Pluto Cloud Services. “But it’s more than that as we have provided global telecom procurement as well. It’s all about the relationship with our customers and how we can provide them the best solutions and services around the world.”

For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/

Aryaka is a Visionary in the 2019 Gartner WAN Edge Infrastructure Magic Quadrant. Download here.

Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/

Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks

Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/

About Pluto Cloud Services

Pluto Cloud Services is a worldwide leader in emerging technologies specializing in WAN Acceleration, Application Delivery, TCP Optimization, Telco Carrier MPLS, IP-VPN Services. The company has earned a reputation with customers for providing solutions that provide great return on investment. Pluto Networks offers an integrated family of core technology practices with a concentrated focus and a proven track record. Unlike many companies, Pluto Networks doesn’t have 25 or even 50 different vendors to sell to customers. The company offers a handful of products that provide value to customers with the expertise to provide services for all products unlike larger or catalog companies who just want to sell a product.

About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices offer connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.