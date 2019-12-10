HealthTrust and Northern Light Health Sign Exclusive Supply Chain Agreement

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTrust, a leading performance improvement company for healthcare, announced today it has entered into a participation agreement with Northern Light Health designating HealthTrust as the exclusive group purchasing organization for the network’s hospitals and affiliated health organizations.

Northern Light Health is an integrated nonprofit health system comprised of nine member hospitals and more than 100 care sites serving communities across all 16 counties in Maine. As a HealthTrust affiliate, Northern Light will have access to a broad portfolio of contracts encompassing medical/surgical and pharmaceuticals supplies and services, custom sourcing assistance for physician preference items and purchased services, and advisory services addressing clinical integration and operational efficiencies.

“We are always looking for better ways to serve communities throughout Maine,” said Michelle Hood, FACHE, president and CEO of Northern Light Health. “Underlying the total value of this new relationship—beyond supply pricing and access to clinical best practices—is HealthTrust’s alignment with our mission of improving the health of each person who entrusts us with their care.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Northern Light Health to our collaborative,” stated Ed Jones, HealthTrust president and CEO. “We are intent on delivering value throughout the supply chain in support of their mission to be the leader in healthcare excellence throughout the region.”

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (Healthtrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage our operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthTrust (www.healthtrustpg.com) serves over 1,600 hospitals and health systems, and more than 43,000 other member locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites. On Twitter @healthtrustpg.

About Northern Light Health

Northern Light Health is an integrated health delivery system serving Maine with more than 12,000 team members in its hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, long-term and home healthcare, and ground and air medical transport and emergency care. More at www.northernlighthealth.org/.

