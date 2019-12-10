Missouri State University Foundation Selects Ellucian CRM Advance Cloud-based Advancement Solution

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced that Missouri State University Foundation has selected Ellucian CRM Advance to help strengthen and extend engagement with alumni and supporters, and contribute to the fulfillment of the university’s mission.

Missouri State University Foundation is responsible for fundraising activities, maintaining relationships with alumni and community, promoting public and private sector support, encouraging volunteerism and providing co-curricular educational activities and events for the institution. Ellucian CRM Advance will offer development officers a user-friendly solution with features such as streamlined dashboards, integrated databases, and powerful reporting capabilities. Ellucian CRM Advance will empower the university to meet its just announced goal of raising $250 million in the Onward, Upward campaign.

“Our foundation has an incredibly huge job to accomplish. Any efficiencies we can gain by streamlining day-to-day tasks will give our team the much needed time to focus on strategic goals and build valuable, long-term relationships with our alumni and community supporters,” said Missouri State University Director of Advancement Services Denise Kettering. “By choosing Ellucian CRM Advance, we’re making real-time data and intelligence readily accessible at the touch of a button and enabling more innovative initiatives for Missouri State University and our constituents.”

Ellucian CRM Advance will provide Missouri State University Foundation staff with cloud-based tools that streamline workflows and present data in quick and consumable formats, including mobile devices, thus greatly improving user experience. Additionally, CRM Advance will integrate with the university’s existing Ellucian Banner enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to maintain continuity and provide foundation and university leadership with streamlined dashboards, smart data exchange and powerful reporting capabilities. With greater automation and enriched business continuity, users will have access to the most up to date data to develop innovative, targeted and personalized campaigns that encourage increased engagement and donations.

“We are thrilled to begin working with Missouri State University Foundation right at the launch of their new Onward, Upward campaign that’s designed to better the on-campus experience and maintain an affordable education for all students,” said Ellucian Associate Vice President of Advancement Beth Brenner. “With CRM Advance, the Missouri State University Foundation can now more easily access, report, and manage real-time data with a holistic view of the entire donor lifecycle. These new capabilities will ultimately help the foundation build long-lasting constituent support and more meaningful relationships with their stakeholders who, ultimately, transform the lives of students with their contributions and support.”

