Cvent Announces Integration with Global Ground Transportation Platform miMeetings

TYSONS CORNER, Va. & FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, and miMeetings, a leading provider of managed ground transportation solutions for meetings and events, unveiled an integration offering corporations and associations a more comprehensive view into their pre-reserved, managed ground transportation spend. The integration gives corporate event planners the insights they need to better understand and control total event program spend.

With miMeetings’ patented technology and the Cvent platform, planners can:

Source, select, and compare multiple vendor bids and negotiate pricing directly within the Cvent platform

Eliminate transportation errors with patented flight validation through real-time FAA connectivity

Leverage comprehensive post-event accounting and reporting by incorporating ground transportation spend directly into Cvent’s sophisticated budgeting tools

“We’re excited to offer this integration with Cvent’s pre-eminent event management platform and to bring a proven ground transportation solution to its enterprise clients,” said Evan Michaels, managing partner at miMeetings. “Combining our patented technology and services offers unique business advantages for our global clients and we’re thrilled to help enhance their strategic meetings management initiatives.”

“Ground transportation is too often a blind spot within the event planning lifecycle, so we’re proud to deliver an integration that offers a more streamlined solution for managed, pre-scheduled ground transportation,” said Anil Punyapu, senior vice president of sales at Cvent. “We continue to find new ways to support our clients’ strategic meetings management efforts and with Cvent’s best-in-class solutions and miMeetings’ powerful patented ground transportation technology, our customers will have more ways than ever before to properly track, manage, and control event spend.”

Cvent customers looking to leverage this integration may contact their Cvent sales or account management representatives.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,300 employees, 27,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event management and marketing, onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the planning process to maximize the impact of events. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About miMeetings

miMeetings is a leading enterprise provider of ground transportation solutions for meetings and events worldwide. Our patented technology, professional services support and spend management data, help meeting planners and their companies integrate ground transportation into their strategic meetings management programs. Planners and procurement professionals gain greater visibility, control and improved processes in the ground category to gain workflow efficiency, save time and money. miMeetings - For business driven. To know more visit www.miMeetings.com.