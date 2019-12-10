2019 CGTN Global Media Summit & VMF Opened in Beijing

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The third CGTN Global Media Summit and CCTV+ Video Media Forum (VMF) opened on December 4, 2019 in Beijing under the theme "Media vs. Technology."

CGTN joins Amazon Fire TV and Microsoft News

CGTN announced at the 2019 Global Media Summit that it has now officially landed on Amazon Fire TV and will cooperate with Microsoft News as a content provider. CGTN's streaming service CGTN Now includes 24/7 CGTN LIVE TV content and original on-demand stories for Amazon Fire TV users. Its original and exclusive content will also be available on Microsoft News in languages including English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Russian. CGTN can be accessed by clicking www.cgtn.com and is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

CGTN’s AI-powered New Feature released

One of CGTN Digital’s new features, "Ask Panda," was also introduced to the summit audience.

"Ask Panda" is an AI-powered voice assistant that provides a better and more personalized news experience for users. "Ask Panda" can analyze voice requests, categorize the words into different elements and search matching news content. It has both tag and random recommendation options for readers to explore more news content. Users can also access an AR function to take pictures with CGTN's lovely Panda mascot.

CGTN Think Tank launch

The CGTN Think Tank was launched at the summit, with 27 leaders from influential international think tanks in attendance. It aims to promote cooperation among global think tanks by building an open international platform for exchanges. A total of 50 think tanks and institutions from China and abroad have established cooperative relations with the CGTN Think Tank.

Former prime minister of Belgium Yves Leterme said CGTN and the CGTN Think Tank will provide quality coverage as well as thoughtful analysis and perspectives. He welcomed the initiative and looked forward to greater development of the CGTN Think Tank in the future.

Tech and Media Panel Discussions

The summit featured discussions on a variety of topics centered on the relationship between technology and media. Among the themes were "5G & the Future: A New Era of Technology Innovation" and "Tech, News and the New Generation: The Evolution of Content Consumption." Around 300 participants exchanged ideas and experiences on new possibilities and opportunities as well as disruptions brought by technology to the media industry.

In the first discussion, panelists focused on the reshaping of the news industry and how news organizations can become more competitive by using new technology. CGTN Digital Deputy Director Zhang Shilei shared her views on the relationship between technology and human creativity, noting that news outlets are basically storytellers. Regardless of how technology changes news production, she said, the news outlets derive their competitive edge mainly from the creation of rich and valuable content.

About CGTN

China Global Television Network, or CGTN, is an international media organization launched by CCTV on December 31, 2016. It is now part of China's predominant radio and television broadcaster, China Media Group, which has incorporated CCTV, CNR and CRI since March 2018. As a multi-language and multi-platform media organization, CGTN operates in television and online. It also incorporates a video news agency CCTV+.

Headquartered in Beijing, CGTN has an international team of professionals based around the world with production centers located in Nairobi, Washington D.C. and London.