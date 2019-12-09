Plymouth Rock Assurance Announces Its Collaboration with Eric LeGrand

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Eric LeGrand.

Plymouth Rock and Teachers Insurance Plan of NJ have joined forces with the renowned motivational speaker, philanthropist and voice for the disabled community, to help support him in giving back to the community through in-school speaking engagements. With close to 6 million Americans living with some form of paralysis, including 1.3 million spinal cord injuries, Eric LeGrand has made it his mission to harness the national spotlight he attracted from his spinal cord injury to inspire those living with and impacted by paralysis.

In October 2010, as a Rutgers University football star, Eric LeGrand, sustained a spinal cord injury at his C3 and C4 vertebrae during a fourth quarter play at MetLife Stadium. While the initial prognosis was grim, Eric demonstrated his titan strength by shattering all expectations for his recovery and rehabilitation. However, recovery was not enough.

Eric launched Team LeGrand in September 2013 as a fundraising arm for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to carry forward the legacy of the late Christopher Reeve. Since its inception in 2013, Team LeGrand has raised over $1 million for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

Plymouth Rock Assurance supports Eric and Team LeGrand in their efforts to inspire New Jersey’s youth and carry forward the legacy of the late Christopher Reeve.

About Plymouth Rock

The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's approach to insurance, including unique features like Crashbusters® mobile claims vans, Door to Door Valet Claim Service®, the Get Home Safe® taxi and rideshare benefit, and its Pledge of Assurance® put customers' convenience and satisfaction first.

Plymouth Rock Assurance is a marketing name used by separate underwriting and management companies to offer personal and commercial auto and home insurance. Each company is financially responsible only for its own insurance products and actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued by each company.

The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies was founded in 1982 by Jim Stone. Taken together, the group's companies write and manage more than $1.4 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.