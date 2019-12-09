Leasing Associates Extends Partnership with WEX through 2029

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced that it has extended its partnership with Leasing Associates Inc. through August 2029. Long-standing partners, WEX and Leasing Associates are celebrating 25 years in business together this year.

The partnership has allowed both WEX and Leasing Associates to expand their offerings in their respective sectors. Through their combined initiatives, which include a co-branded fuel card and a unique, integrated approach to fleet management, customers are able to gain better control over analytics and fleet expenses. This combined approach helps customers better understand the true cost of ownership with easy online access to their fuel data, lease payments and maintenance expenses.

“For more than 60 years, Leasing Associates has provided exceptional service and guidance to its customers for their fleet needs and challenges,” said Bernie Kavanagh, senior vice president and general manager of Large Fleet and Strategic Relationships at WEX. “Our long-standing partnership has brought a unique approach to the marketplace that helps customers gain better control over analytics and fleet expenses, as well as understand the hidden value in their business. Together, WEX and Leasing Associates will continue to enhance the combined offerings to meet customers’ needs.”

Leasing Associates is a full-service fleet management company, handling leasing, financing, maintenance management, fuel management and telematics for customers of all sizes. Founded in 1958 in Houston, Texas, Leasing Associates has been in operation for more than 60 years and now has 13 branches nationwide.

“Our job is to be the fleet manager for our customers, especially those that don’t have the ability to hire their own full-time fleet manager,” added Mark Sprague, president of Leasing Associates. “The expertise that WEX brings on the fuel side helps us help them make those decisions even better. And as our technology and data sets have moved forward with WEX over the years, we’ve been able to increase the level of detail we’re capturing for our customers, giving them exactly the data they need: real dollars, real costs, over real timelines.”

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through approximately 4,900 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer approximately 14 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; our travel and corporate solutions business processes over $35 billion of purchase volume annually; and the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 343,000 employers and more than 28 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About Leasing Associates

Leasing Associates is known for personal service and outstanding care to fleet customers of all sizes. Throughout its more-than-60-year history, it has maintained its founding principles of service and dedication to customers and employees. This is evidenced by customer relationships that date back several decades and many employees with 20-plus years of service to the company. Learn more at www.laifleet.com.