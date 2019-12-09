Questionmark Partners with Caveon to Launch Forensic Analysis Service

TRUMBULL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Questionmark, the leading provider of enterprise-grade assessment software and professional services, has announced its new Forensic Analysis service. The new service, created in partnership with test security company Caveon, allows for statistical analysis of assessment results to identify anomalies which could indicate test fraud.

Test fraud is a problem for all organizations delivering assessments and can result in employees that do not adhere to compliance and are underprepared for their role or candidates who receive certifications or qualifications by fraud. This can lead to reputational damage and even regulatory fines. Questionmark’s Forensic Analysis service will help organizations gain confidence in the integrity of their assessment results, by making it possible to identify types of cheating that are usually hard to spot.

Questionmark’s Forensic Analysis looks for patterns such as similarities in answers and the time taken to answer each question. It uses this data to identify types of cheating such as pre-existing knowledge of the test answers, or collusion between test-takers and proctors in exam centers. These anomalies will be interpreted by Questionmark, with support from Caveon, so that the organization can take sufficient action, such as retesting the individual.

Questionmark Forensic Analysis is a supplemental service to the Questionmark OnDemand service offering. Statistical analysis reports can be produced on a monthly, quarterly or ‘one-off’ basis. The data is collected behind the scenes by industry leaders Caveon, with interpretation provided by Questionmark. Questionmark’s Consulting Team will run the Forensic Analysis and share a report with the customer identifying any anomalies, with appropriate explanations.

Lars Pedersen, CEO at Questionmark, added: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Caveon to develop such robust statistical analysis. We look forward to working with Caveon and continuing to provide world-leading enterprise-grade assessment software and professional services.”

Dr. David Foster, CEO at Caveon said: “We're ecstatic that Questionmark shares the passion that Caveon has for trustworthy and valid assessment results. This service will allow Questionmark's clients to enhance their test security capabilities and protect their most important asset - the validity of their test scores."

About Questionmark

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organizations around the world, delivered with care and unequalled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organizations to unlock their potential safely and securely, by delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management solutions offer rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, available 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited U.S. and European-based data centers. Questionmark’s flexible APIs and support of major industry standards ensure interoperability with a variety of enterprise systems.

Complete details are available at https://www.questionmark.com.

About Caveon

As a recognized leader in the field, Caveon Test Security has driven the discussion and practice of exam security in the testing industry for more than 15 years. Caveon's offerings encompass innovative technologies and services that provide comprehensive solutions designed to detect, deter, and even prevent test fraud.

After 15 years of conducting data forensics analyses for their clients and partners in the testing space, Caveon’s data forensics specialists have crafted an industry-leading suite of lightweight and powerful statistical algorithms built to detect testing fraud and other statistical anomolies.

Caveon was founded to help protect the items, tests, and reputations of high-stakes test programs in all areas of testing, including primary and secondary education; certification and licensure; industrial/organization; and admissions. Today, Caveon offers proven, practical solutions for test security and test development to dozens of the largest test programs all around the world.