KBRA Releases Research – ABS 2020 Outlook: More of the Same

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases the ABS 2020 Outlook: More of the Same report, which examines recent ABS credit trends, spread performance, supply expectations, as well as recent performance in our auto loan and unsecured consumer loan indices.

Tight labor markets and a growing economy supported ABS credit fundamentals in 2019. Looking ahead to 2020, we expect more of the same. A strong consumer and supportive Fed should keep recession worries in check and ABS credit performance well behaved. As such, we expect investor demand to remain strong and for lower yields to entice more issuers to tap the ABS market for funding next year.

To view the report, click here.

CONNECT

WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.