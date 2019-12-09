J.B. Hunt, JDA Integrate Technology Platforms to Provide Customers with Dynamic Pricing and Access to Capacity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA Software, Inc. and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., announced today they will integrate JDA’s Supply Chain Management (SCM) Platform with J.B. Hunt 360°®, the company’s industry-leading digital freight matching platform, to provide customers with greater pricing visibility and access to available capacity. By combining the processing power of APIs from both technology platforms, customers using JDA® Transportation Management will have access to dynamic quotes, detailed pricing, and real-time rate updates.

“ Customers want a more efficient way to do business, and integrating these two platforms will provide JDA and J.B. Hunt 360 users with the information needed to make timely decisions,” said Shelley Simpson, executive vice president, chief commercial officer, and president of highway services at J.B. Hunt. “ Many of our customers already use JDA Transportation Management, so uniting it with J.B. Hunt 360 modernizes our connectivity to allow carriers and shippers to see rate updates and get dynamic quoting in real-time.”

Together, J.B. Hunt and JDA are delivering a powerful joint solution for customers using JDA Transportation Management that increases operational efficiency. JDA Transportation Management users will be able to access the marketplace within J.B. Hunt 360 through the app when needing to secure capacity on the spot market. Rates and pricing will be generated by considering the historical and industry information captured by both platforms, providing a near true market price and automating a time-consuming process.

J.B. Hunt 360 is the company’s technology solution that addresses the need for efficiency, cost savings, and visibility across the supply chain. Through J.B. Hunt 360, customers and carriers can engage in a marketplace for freight matching, gain unprecedented visibility into their operations within the supply chain, and access features that automate and streamline day-to-day efforts.

The JDA SCM Platform offers an intelligent, efficient, API-led architecture that is built to deliver innovation to the world’s biggest companies. As one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in North America, J.B. Hunt will be able to leverage the AI capabilities within JDA’s platform to enable real-time, actionable decision-making, giving updates to myriad shippers and carriers while synchronizing critical transportation processes via JDA Transportation Management.

“ Integrating J.B. Hunt 360 with the JDA SCM Platform showcases the criticality of a continuous supply chain and the ability to tap into previously inaccessible data streams to create efficiencies,” said Terry Norton, vice president, 3PL/distribution at JDA. “ This joint offering for J.B. Hunt’s customers – and our own – unlocks real-time information for carriers and shippers for the first time, while aiding an integrated logistics strategy for J.B. Hunt.”

